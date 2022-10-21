ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy