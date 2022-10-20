ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Police logs ― Oct. 21, 2022

By Joe Wojtas
East Lyme

Francis G. Gleason, 32, of 24 Cottage Lane was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault of an elderly victim and disorderly conduct.

Norwich

Craig T. Bruscato, 35, of 193 Boston Post Road, Waterford, was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court and one count each of first-degree failure to appear in court and possession of narcotics.

Tyrence J. Burse, 41, of 34 Spaulding St. was charged Tuesday with driving with a suspended license and driving with a suspended registration.

Stonington

Leah R. Davis, 45, of 24 Bergandahl Dr. Griswold, was charged Oct. 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Pierrette N. Holme, 53, of 3 Crown St., Westerly, was charged Oct. 14 with driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive right.

Robin K. Dixon, 58, of Brooklyn, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Isaac C. Fagnant, 21, of 28 Garden St., Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with interfering with a police officer, breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Joshua Keilty, 50, of 48 Main St., Apt. A., Old Mystic, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Brandon D. Lewis, 48, of 24 Cutler St., was charged Thursday with driving with a suspended license.

Waterford

Laura Connolly, 54, of Enfield, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Graham Cunitz, 26, of 50 Granada Terrace, New London, was charged Wednesday with driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to have stop lamps or turn signals.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

Comments / 0

 

