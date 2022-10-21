Read full article on original website
KEVN
Wintry Weather this Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system over the northern plains will bring areas of snow, mainly in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills this morning. 1″ to 3″ of snow will fall in some areas, causing hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds will cause areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility.
KEVN
Near average temps for this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any rain and snow that is still sticking around will clear out over the next few hours. There is a small chance for rain and snow in Wyoming tomorrow, but other than that we are going to be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with much of our area expected to drop below freezing. Highs tomorrow will be close to average with upper 40s and lower 50s expected. Highs throughout most of the week will remain in the 50s and lower 60s.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KEVN
Education report: South Dakota stays above national average
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s education report card shows a slight decline in math and reading scores but the state still trends above the national average. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress was released Monday. “South Dakota relies on a variety of data sources to drive...
KEVN
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several B-1 bombers and crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base have been deployed to the Pacific in another show of force demonstration. According to an Air Force release, this is the second B-1 Lancer deployment to Andersen AFB this year. This deployment involves airmen from the 37th Bomb Squadron.
KEVN
Abortion opponents officially launch “Life Defense Fund”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Almost as soon as the November general election wraps up, work will be underway for another electoral cause. “Dakotans for Health” has a proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to put on the ballot in 2024, that would effectively legalize abortion through the second trimester. If passed, it would overturn a number of South Dakota’s existing laws regulating abortion, including the “trigger law” currently in place, and a ban on public funding for abortions.
