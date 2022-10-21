LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Pan Am Center is getting an upgrade.

The NMSU Foundation received a nearly 3-million-dollar donation to build three skybox suites this March. There will also be a new 32-seat club section. The Pan Am Center is 53 years old. University officials say they are very excited to debut these improvements.

"Given that we reduced the footprint, increased revenue, and then give the place a little pizazz, as you can see, I think it's right on top of the actions, so there's going to be a lot of eyeballs there, but you know we're installing that 3-foot electronics ribbon board on the top of it, so that's just going to be an extra pizazz in the arena," said NMSU Athletics Director, Mario Moccia.

You'll be able to see all the new 'pizazz' in December.

The post New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion appeared first on KVIA .