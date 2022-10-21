Read full article on original website
WNYT
Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event
There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
13 people displaced after Schenectady fire
More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
Saratoga Springs hosts annual Fall Festival
Happening Saturday – if you’re looking for some fall family fun, the annual fall festival in downtown Saratoga Springs kicks off Saturday at noon. The event will include trick-or-treating throughout downtown, the pumpkin roll down Caroline street, face painting, plus other family friendly activities, as well as live entertainment in front of the Saratoga Springs public library.
Saratoga business helping non-profits make connections
Giving is getting smarter, thanks to a Saratoga-based business called Knitt. Founder and President Lisa Munter, came up with the idea five years ago when she saw the challenges non-profits and business donors had with philanthropy. Munter said she wanted to bridge a gap in philanthropy to connect non-profits and...
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
Schenectady apartments slated for demolition after Sunday fire
More than a dozen people from Schenectady will have to find new homes, after the building they were living in was destroyed in a fire Sunday. The apartments at 223 Nott Terrace were expected to be torn down as soon as Monday. Firefighters say the call came in around 2...
Falling dumpster crushes man to death in Hudson
A man in Hudson has died after a dumpster fell on him, police say. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Long Alley. The victim worked at a disposal company and was crushed by the dumpster, say police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Florida man accused of trying to bring gun on plane at Albany airport
A man from Florida is accused of trying to bring a gun onto an airplane at Albany International Airport. Erik Water was arrested on Saturday at the TSA checkpoint at the airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says Walter does not have a New York State Pistol Permit. He...
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
We Salute You: Joseph Parillo
Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant Joseph Parillo of Schenectady. He served in World War II as part of as a member of General George Patton’s Third Army, and served in all major battles. Later, he worked for GE and as clerk to the board of the Schenectady...
Menands road reopens after police response
North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
Gloversville man accused of drunken driving with 8-year-old child in tow
A Gloversville man is accused of driving under the influence with an 8-year-old in his car. Ryan Gardner, 32, is charged under Leandra’s Law. He was pulled over Saturday on State Highway 5 in the town of Mohawk. Police say there was an 8-year-old in the front seat with an unsecured booster seat.
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
3 hour standoff in Gloversville leads to an arrest
A woman and child are safe tonight in Gloversville after a 3 hour standoff, according to the Gloversville Police Department. According to police, officers responded to a domestic call early Saturday morning at 32 W. 8 Ave. This led police to find 29-year-old Michael J. Davies, who would not cooperate with officers. A negotiator was called in assist officer on scene.
Schenectady GE workers plan to rally to demand company stop union busting
Unionized General Electric workers from around the country plan to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. Organizers are calling it the largest national direct action by GE workers in years. They plan to demand the company stop illegal union busting, and take action to protect jobs. The rally is set for 11:30...
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
Albany man sentenced in attempted armed robbery
An Albany man has been sentenced for an attempted armed robbery last summer. Elijah Fields-Wilson will spend the next eight years in state prison. Back in July, Fields-Wilson pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. This follows the plea of co-defendant Nasier Young, who was sentenced to 4.5 years...
DOT orders Scotia to close bridge
Breaking news: The Sunnyside Road Bridge in Scotia is now considered unsafe… and it’s being closed. The DOT ordered the village to close the road over the bridge. No traffic will be allowed until the bridge is repaired or replaced. That’s supposed to happen sometime in 2024.
Fire under investigation in Washington County
Three people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on Pleasant View Drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time.
