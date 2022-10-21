ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jane Fonda Says She Will Return To D.C. For Climate Rally And Protest

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dY7Wo_0ih482fv00

Jane Fonda said that she is returning to Washington, D.C. in December for a return of Fire Drill Fridays , the protests she and other activists staged to call attention to the climate crisis.

Fonda wrote on Twitter, “BIG news! On Fri 12/2, I’ll be back in DC with @FireDrillFriday & @GreenpeaceUSA for our first in-person rally in 3 years! Join us to sound the alarm on the climate emergency.”

Fonda was arrested five times during protests in Washington, D.C. in 2019 and early 2020, including one night that she spent in jail. She often brought guests, including co-stars like Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, to take part. The protests continued in Los Angeles and in other cities and in online presentations.

Fonda, 84, announced in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was going through six months of chemo treatment. She wrote in a post that she was “handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

The Fonda-led demonstrations typically led to arrests of activists as they blocked streets or occupied a Senate office building, but the protests were non-violent. The last Fire Drill Fridays protest took place on Jan. 10, 2020, when Fonda was joined by Sheen and Joaquin Phoenix .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

CAA Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West is no longer represented by CAA. The agency is the latest business to cut ties with the rapper following his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and amid a growing call for a Hollywood boycott against him, Deadline has confirmed. CAA represented West for touring only. He signed with the agency...
People

Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a September social media post Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight. On Thursday, The Grace and Frankie star, 84, made her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in September, taking the stage to speak at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women. Fonda looked typically chic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center event, dressed in gray pants and a belted gray and red plaid blazer, which she teamed with a white shirt. The actress accessorized the look with dark gray boots...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Kanye West Documentary Scrapped By MRC Amid Anti-Semitic Statements; Company Leaders Speak Out

MRC said Monday that it was not moving forward with its recently completed documentary about Kanye West, the news coming amid growing criticism of the rapper/entrepreneur’s recent anti-Semitic statements. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC’s co-leaders Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley said in a statement. The latest move comes as more in Hollywood have been calling for companies to sever ties with West, who has been increasingly vocal about his views toward Jewish people. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent big names to speak out over...
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
Deadline

Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey. The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages. Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.” Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
KTLA

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills. “Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that...
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
Deadline

Ron Masak Dies: “King Of Commercials” And ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actor Was 86

Character actor Ron Masak, best known for a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote has passed away aged 86. He passed away yesterday of natural causes, surrounded family, according to Facebook post from his daughter posted to his page. Known as ‘The King of Commercials,’ Masak had a long career in entertainment and played the popular recurring character Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, as well as appearing twice as other characters. His passing comes only nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead Angela Lansbury died at age 96. Masak’s other roles included appearances on The Twilight Zone, Webster, The Rockford Files,...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy