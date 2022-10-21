Read full article on original website
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Here is how the Long Beach boys’ water polo stand in the Moore League with one week left in the regular season. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Serrano, CIF Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
Football: Long Beach Poly New California Wins Leader After Compton Shutout
The Long Beach Poly team was in a celebratory mood Friday night in Compton. The Jackrabbits beat Compton for the program’s 807th win in history, making Poly the new all-time wins leader in California history, according to Cal-Hi Sports’ record book. The victory officially puts Poly one win up on Bakersfield High. The Jackrabbits dominated every phase of the game in an impressive 49-0 win, which saw the clock run for the entire second half.
PHOTOS: Lakewood vs. Wilson, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
Football: Lakewood Stifles Wilson For Crucial League Win
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday night’s meeting between Lakewood (4-5, 3-2) and Wilson (3-6, 3-3) had all the makings of a playoff atmosphere. Both...
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Football
Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach
Michael Ulmer—the final victim of a man who went on a violent spree in Long Beach—was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the back while he walked his dog. The post ‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CIF Girls’ Volleyball: Wilson Sweeps Past Serrano Into Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Saturday’s second round match between Serrano and Wilson was moved up...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Joshua Cason, Long Beach Poly Football. Poly linebacker Joshua “Noodles” Cason helped...
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Anger, Frustration Among OC’s Top Leaders Over Handling of Dana Point Harbor Overhaul Financing
Orange County leaders are lambasting their own staff publicly for ramming through a $328 million loan to overhaul Dana Point Harbor without proper time to vet the deal. County supervisors were told last week they could have more time to review a complicated financing package before they signed off. But...
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
