The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Here is how the Long Beach boys’ water polo stand in the Moore League with one week left in the regular season. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly New California Wins Leader After Compton Shutout

The Long Beach Poly team was in a celebratory mood Friday night in Compton. The Jackrabbits beat Compton for the program’s 807th win in history, making Poly the new all-time wins leader in California history, according to Cal-Hi Sports’ record book. The victory officially puts Poly one win up on Bakersfield High. The Jackrabbits dominated every phase of the game in an impressive 49-0 win, which saw the clock run for the entire second half.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
The 562

Football: Lakewood Stifles Wilson For Crucial League Win

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday night’s meeting between Lakewood (4-5, 3-2) and Wilson (3-6, 3-3) had all the makings of a playoff atmosphere. Both...
LAKEWOOD, CA
People

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'

"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Joshua Cason, Long Beach Poly Football. Poly linebacker Joshua “Noodles” Cason helped...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
The 562

The 562

