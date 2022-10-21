Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) won't play Tuesday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey left Sunday's contest early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action entirely for Tuesday night's game. Aaron Wiggins could enter the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/24/22: Can We Trust the Public and Back the Nuggets?
Under 215.0 (-110) - 4 stars. These two teams just squared up over the weekend, a game that resulted in a 112-109 win for the Miami Heat at home. For tonight's game, our model is projecting a final score of just 104.3 to 101.0 in favor of the home Heat again.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte coming off Pacers' bench Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will come off the bench Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Duarte, a starter in the first two games of the year, is headed to the second unit. Aaron Nesmith is getting the call in his stead. Our models project Duarte for...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/24/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Brooks will miss his third straight game with a thigh ailment. Expect John Konchar to make another start against a Dallas unit allowing a 113.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 8.2 points, 7.3...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday
Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes will miss the second half of Saturday's contest after suffering a right ankle sprain. Expect Christian Koloko to see more minutes against the Heat after he started the third...
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (knee) out Saturday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Theis is dealing with a sore right knee, and as a result, the team is holding him out of the second leg of the back-to-back set. In 47 games last season, Theis averaged...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (hip) not listed Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Livers had been dealing with a hip ailment. However, he is not listed on the team's most recent injury report for Saturday's tilt, signaling he's good to go. Expect him out there in his usual role.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Sunday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he will likely miss his second straight game. Martin played just 1 minute before getting injured in Wednesday's season...
