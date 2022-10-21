ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'That sounded like a gun': Paramedics dodge bullets on South Side

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uH9Un_0ih45pnE00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two paramedics for a private ambulance company found themselves in the middle of gunfire last month on Chicago's South Side.

Video of the incident, which has gone viral, demonstrates the dangers that first-responders sometimes find themselves, their boss says.

The two paramedics for Medical Express Ambulance Service were passing through Jackson Park on Sept. 21 while responding to a call, when two people firing guns sped past them in a vehicle.

“That sounded like a gun to me,” the paramedic in the passenger seat says, in a video.

“It is,” the driver responds, as both men get lower in the emergency vehicle.

Michael Pieroni, the company's chief operating officer, said the paramedics were not injured. But he notes the pair saw someone nearby on the ground who appeared to be hurt.

On September 21st, a MedEx Ambulance was on the way to a call when they heard several nearby gunshots in Jackson Park. ...

Posted by Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Even though his paramedics were at risk, they rushed in to help the person, Pieroni said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

Chicago police create tracking program to help deter car thieves

CHICAGO — One sheriff’s department has created a proactive solution to deter would-be vehicle thieves and carjackers. According to ABC 7 Chicago, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office believes letting criminals know cars are equipped with tracking technology will deter thefts. "It's difficult when you're constantly feeling as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 50, shot in apartment hallway in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside his apartment complex Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from a 2nd floor apartment, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police step up enforcement related to drag racing, data show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of racing turned deadly after a shooting in Brighton Park where police said someone opened fire, hitting five people and killing three of them.They were gathered watching a caravan of more than 100 cars doing donuts and blocking traffic at Archer and Kedzie. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the numbers to see if the ordinance really has been effective or not.That ordinance was passed in July to help police crack down on street racing and drifting by allowing them to tow cars and issue fines.But since then, the problem has persisted, leading...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy