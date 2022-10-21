'That sounded like a gun': Paramedics dodge bullets on South Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two paramedics for a private ambulance company found themselves in the middle of gunfire last month on Chicago's South Side.

Video of the incident, which has gone viral, demonstrates the dangers that first-responders sometimes find themselves, their boss says.

The two paramedics for Medical Express Ambulance Service were passing through Jackson Park on Sept. 21 while responding to a call, when two people firing guns sped past them in a vehicle.

“That sounded like a gun to me,” the paramedic in the passenger seat says, in a video.

“It is,” the driver responds, as both men get lower in the emergency vehicle.

Michael Pieroni, the company's chief operating officer, said the paramedics were not injured. But he notes the pair saw someone nearby on the ground who appeared to be hurt.

On September 21st, a MedEx Ambulance was on the way to a call when they heard several nearby gunshots in Jackson Park. ... Posted by Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Even though his paramedics were at risk, they rushed in to help the person, Pieroni said.

