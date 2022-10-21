Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and Emmy award winning actor Leslie Jordan has died. Jordan was known for his TV roles on “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story.”. He also served as the Grand Marshal for Riverbend Festival this year. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly...
WDEF
Chattanooga Skate Park Hosts Quad Competition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Cue up some Avril Lavigne because the skaters ruled the day at the Chattanooga Skate Park on Saturday. The third annual Chattanooga Quad Competition featured skaters showing off their skills at various skating competitions such as half pipe, big air, and the full course run. This event is a part of the Skate Park Project’s desire to grow the Chattanooga skating community and improve or build a new skate park in the Scenic City.
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
WDEF
East Ridge Holds First Ever Fall Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Camp Jordan was a lively place on Saturday. Saturday was the inaugural fall festival for the city at Camp Jordan. East Ridge had the desire to begin this event after the success of their centennial celebration last year. East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams said that, “We had so many vendors, and so many people that loved participating, they encouraged us to possibly start a fall festival. I went to the Parks and Rec Director and they made this happen. This is a great event. We’ve actually got more vendors at this first fall festival than we had at the centennial. So we just love having crafts, vendors, food trucks. Seeing all of the citizens and visitors to our city to enjoy a beautiful day and a musical event.”
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A woman in Tennessee says last weekend’s thrilling game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide caused her to go into labor. Vols fan Jordan Johnson said she watched her team beat Alabama from her home in Chattanooga and, at 38 weeks pregnant,...
WDEF
Chattanooga turnover Mercer to victory
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the first quarter thanks to three Mercer turnovers and the Mocs rod high winning 41-21 to give themselves the inside track to a SoCon title. The eighth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs forced six turnovers in all including a pick 6...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland. Ringgold comes into this game winning 4 of their last 5. Ridgeland looking for their first win of the season.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie. McCallie starts the night with a 6-2 record.
WDEF
Herschel Walker Campaigns in Dalton
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Herschel Walker campaign rolled into Whitfield County on Monday afternoon.The former Georgia Bulldog turned Republican candidate is criss-crossing the Peach State as he is in a tight race against the incumbent, Senator Rapahel Warnock. As part of his “Unite Georgia” Bus Tour, Herschel Walker made a...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Skyuka Hall Library and Resource Center
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Even as technology continues to evolve, it’s hard to find a more effective learning tool than a good book. Skyuka Hall’s new Media Center has plenty of those, but that’s only the beginning. Dr. Ronald Yother is the Head of School and...
WDEF
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home in East Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department reported that they responded to a house fire on the 16-hundred block Southernwood Drive in East Brainerd. Firefighters say that a vehicle caught on fire and the fire spread to the house. The fire department was able to put out the fire quickly, limiting damage as the fire only went up the vinyl siding and into the attic of the house. No injuries were reported.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
Chickamauga boy uses his birthday to make a difference for kids in the hospital
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — A Chickamauga boy is celebrating his birthday by giving back. He's using the occasion to make a difference in the lives of kids in the hospital. Dalton McPherson is celebrating his 12th birthday by doing something special for kids at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. He...
WTVC
Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
eastridgenewsonline.com
More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative
Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
Comments / 0