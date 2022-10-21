Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO