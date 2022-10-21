HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a rather warm day for late October as we saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the state. It will be clear and quiet overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s east to low 40s well out west. But don’t let the quiet weather lull you into thinking tomorrow will be just another warm day as Mother Nature has more than just treats in store for the second half of the weekend.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO