A quiet overnight before the storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a rather warm day for late October as we saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the state. It will be clear and quiet overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s east to low 40s well out west. But don’t let the quiet weather lull you into thinking tomorrow will be just another warm day as Mother Nature has more than just treats in store for the second half of the weekend.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets on Saturday. The playoffs kick off on Friday, Oct. 28. Here’s a look at the brackets and match ups starting Friday morning:. Class A:. Class B. Class C1. Class C2. Class D1. Class D2.
