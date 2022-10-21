ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. ( WREG ) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced.

A Craighead County jury found Charles Antles Devine, 62, guilty of second-degree murder.

Jonesboro Police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch near the Commerce Drive and Pacific Road intersection on February 12, 2016. Her car was also found between where she lived and where her body was found.

An investigation revealed that Stacey’s marriage to Charles deteriorated and she was planning to move out of their home.

Investigators discovered that Charles made false claims about where he was before Stacey’s body was found based on a forensic analysis of his phone.

Charles was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

