Portland, OR

KGW

Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
CAMAS, WA
Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system

To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
OREGON STATE
Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient at ER in struggle for gun

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
HILLSBORO, OR
Nakia Creek Fire evacuations lifted in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for the Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Camas in Clark County, which means people whose homes were previously in Level 3 (Go Now) zones can return to their homes. Fire officials announced the change on Thursday morning, saying the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Officers evacuate Kelso High School after report of gun on campus

KELSO, Wash. — Police evacuated Kelso High School in Cowlitz County Friday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus, according to Kelso School District officials. There was no active threat to students and no reported injuries, they said. Officers from the Kelso Police Department, Longview Police and...
KELSO, WA
Person dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died after a shooting in Southeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland police. A shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and 76th Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene found evidence of a shooting, but no one injured. A...
PORTLAND, OR
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
PORTLAND, OR
Significant layoffs ahead for Portland public company

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-based Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA) is laying off roughly 3% of its workforce, or 280 people, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The company hasn’t indicated where the roles are being cut but said it primarily affects its “central teams.”. The cuts were first...
PORTLAND, OR
