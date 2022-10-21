Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
Business owners in Portland anxiously await results of mayor's plan for homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Empty buildings and for lease signs are on nearly every corner of downtown Portland. Some describe it as a slow deterioration, one of the many side effects of the city’s homeless crisis. “It's going to be a very long process to recover from this,” said...
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Ride the rails through Hood River's bountiful history | Grant's Getaways
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — You don’t want to be late for the Mount Hood Railroad’s “Valley Tour.” The train rolls up to the Hood River city depot at noon sharp to take on passengers for the 2-hour valley run. It’s a ride that gives a...
Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system
To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
Blind and visually impaired youth in Portland area participate in skateboarding clinic
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dan Mancina's love for skateboarding started at a young age. He wanted to turn his passion for the sport into a career, but by 23 years old, an eye disease took his sight and cut short his dream. Mancina said he struggled to come to term...
Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient at ER in struggle for gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Nakia Creek Fire evacuations lifted in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for the Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Camas in Clark County, which means people whose homes were previously in Level 3 (Go Now) zones can return to their homes. Fire officials announced the change on Thursday morning, saying the...
Portland students prepare for the ‘big one’ in Great Oregon ShakeOut drill
PORTLAND, Ore. — It started as a normal Thursday morning at Lincoln High School in Southwest Portland for senior Sarah Kane. Then, just after 9:45 a.m., a voice came over the loudspeaker and her teacher instructed all the students to “duck, cover and hold on.”. Kane’s whole class,...
Officers evacuate Kelso High School after report of gun on campus
KELSO, Wash. — Police evacuated Kelso High School in Cowlitz County Friday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus, according to Kelso School District officials. There was no active threat to students and no reported injuries, they said. Officers from the Kelso Police Department, Longview Police and...
Person dead after shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died after a shooting in Southeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland police. A shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and 76th Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene found evidence of a shooting, but no one injured. A...
Portland air quality returns to healthy levels after ranking among worst in the world much of the week
PORTLAND, Ore. — The air quality in Portland and surrounding areas, which was among the worst in the world for several days this week, finally returned to healthy levels Thursday night. On Thursday morning, the World AQI Ranking ranked Portland's air quality second-worst across the globe. Only Seattle, dealing...
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
Pacific Northwest has the worst air quality in the country right now due to wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Nakia Creek Fire burning in Southwest Washington, people in the Portland metro area woke up to foggy and hazy skies Tuesday, with unhealthy air quality across the Portland and Vancouver metro area. A look at the interactive Air Quality Index (AQI) map from the...
Police seized vehicle believed to be involved in shooting near Jefferson High that injured two students
PORTLAND, Ore. — A white Hyundai was found crashed just after 4 p.m. near Jefferson High and investigators believe that it was involved in the shooting that occurred on Tuesday, according to Portland police. Detectives with the Portland's Enhanced Community Safety Team found the crashed Hyundai on Northeast Alberta...
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
Significant layoffs ahead for Portland public company
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-based Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA) is laying off roughly 3% of its workforce, or 280 people, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The company hasn’t indicated where the roles are being cut but said it primarily affects its “central teams.”. The cuts were first...
Staffing shortage forces Portland Fire & Rescue to shut down fire engine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire engine pulled away from Fire Station 4 in Downtown Portland Monday afternoon. If anything, it was indication it was business as usual, but that was not the case over the weekend. "One of these days there will be a fire and it'll be dangerous,"...
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
