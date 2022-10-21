ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
