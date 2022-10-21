Read full article on original website
Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
Virginia Beach police say new recruiting efforts are boosting the force
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia Beach Police Department said new recruiting efforts are paying off, with more experienced police officers joining the force. “Do more. Have more. Be more,” that’s the recruiting slogan for the department. Nationwide police staffing shortages pushed Virginia Beach city...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
Virginia Beach event promotes early voting ahead of midterm elections
Kiggans early voting Get-Out-And-Vote event took place on Saturday and encouraged residents to vote early.
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision
SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project. For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Virginia Beach voters reminded about new system for this year's electoral process
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just a few weeks before Election Day, people are making their voices heard at the polls early this year, especially those in Virginia Beach who have a few more rules to follow. 2022 is the first year Virginia Beach voters are seeing the new 10-1...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
