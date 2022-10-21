Read full article on original website
Lakers: The Utah Jazz Trade Rob Pelinka Should Make Posthaste
Danny Ainge has a winning problem. View the original article to see embedded media. Ainge, a longtime Boston Celtics fixture both on the floor as a player during the 1980s and in the front office from 2003-2021, is now stewarding a Utah Jazz rebuild as that team's prime decision maker. After the club flamed out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, Ainge traded several well-compensated veterans on Utah's roster in a clear effort to help the team bottom out this year. All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, plus role players Royce O'Neal, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley (a throw-in from the Gobert deal who never actually played a game in Utah), all found new homes through Ainge's dealmaking this offseason.
76ers Veteran Confident Everything Will Pan Out After Slow Start
Every team needs a seasoned veteran around when times get tough. Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final playoff game last season, All-Star center Joel Embiid mentioned they lacked a veteran with physical and mental toughness, citing PJ Tucker as the prototype for what they need. Months later, Tucker opted out...
Injury Report: Paul George and Marcus Morris OUT vs Oklahoma City Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers desperately need some continuity on the court, but it doesn't look like they're going to have that against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the NBA's official injury report, both Paul George (non-covid illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons)...
Update on injuries to two Bayou Blue Devils
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram exited the New Orleans Pelicans' home overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night with injuries. Fortunately, it doesn't look like either of the Pelicans' Duke basketball products will be out of action for too long. According to a tweet from The Athletic's Will...
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to pick up first road win of season vs Philadelphia 76ers
Not many would have expected the Indiana Pacers to have a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers through three games, but that's reality as the two teams face off tonight in The City of Brotherly Love. The Pacers got their first win of the season on Saturday night against the...
Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
Why Luka Doncic’s Mavs Are Prioritizing Strong Starts
The Dallas Mavericks have managed to get off to hot starts in each of their initial two games to begin the 2022-23 season. The Mavs have outscored their opponents by a 30-point margin in the first quarter of their two games, with Doncic averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the opening period alone. No player is averaging more points in the opening period of games so far.
PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss
The Philadelphia 76ers were favored to pick up their first win of the year on Saturday night. After falling short to the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers had an opportunity to face a young and rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team. Despite being the heavy favorites in the...
