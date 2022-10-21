The Dallas Cowboys welcomed back a prominent offensive playmaker on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. Oh, also, Dak Prescott returned. Dalton Schultz's physical absence wasn't as lengthy as Prescott's, as the right end was back in the Dallas lineup after a week of struggles. The stat sheet, however, missed Schultz, as it had been over a calendar month since he had earned a reception, having missed the divisional contests in Weeks 3 and 6 with a knee injury. Showdowns in the sandwiched weeks yielded nothing for Schultz - an issue to some as he is playing on an $11 million franchise tag.

