Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Early Look: Vikings Favored Against Cardinals at Home in Week 8
Fresh off of a brief reset during their Week 7 bye, the 5-1 Vikings will be back in the normal swing of things at TCO Performance Center this week as they look to stay hot and keep piling up wins. The players got some rest, the coaches and front office did plenty of self-scouting, and now all eyes are focused on their return to game action at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Dak & Dalton: Cowboys Injury Update As Prescott & Schultz Make Successful Return
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed back a prominent offensive playmaker on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. Oh, also, Dak Prescott returned. Dalton Schultz's physical absence wasn't as lengthy as Prescott's, as the right end was back in the Dallas lineup after a week of struggles. The stat sheet, however, missed Schultz, as it had been over a calendar month since he had earned a reception, having missed the divisional contests in Weeks 3 and 6 with a knee injury. Showdowns in the sandwiched weeks yielded nothing for Schultz - an issue to some as he is playing on an $11 million franchise tag.
Following Loss To Raiders, Texans Stress Importance Of Stopping The Run
The Houston Texans dropped their fourth game of the season in a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Led by second-year quarterback Davis Mills, the Texans' offense played well enough to catapult the franchise to their second win of the year. But Houston's defense had arguably their worst performance of the season.
Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.
BREAKING: Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts
For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016. Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.
Jets RB Breece Hall Suffers Torn ACL, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Jets running back Breece Hall tore his ACL on Sunday against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The MRI conducted on Monday confirmed the team’s worst fear when Hall exited the game in the second quarter. Hall confirmed...
Joe Burrow Explains Why Bengals’ Offense Has Been More Explosive in Past Two Games
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has gotten back on track in recent weeks, scoring 65 points in two games and helping Cincinnati right the ship after an 0-2 start to the season. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 62-of-79 passes (78.48%) for 781 yards and six touchdowns over that...
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Wild Finish Leads to Jaguars’ Fourth-Consecutive loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to find new ways to lose. No matter what changes about the coaching staff, the schemes, the locker room, or even the smallest of details, the Jaguars find a new way to lose each week. This week it came via a self-inflicted 23-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, dropping the Jaguars to 2-6 and extending their four-game losing streak.
Report: Chiefs Making Major Changes in Starting Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game got off to a hot start this season but in recent weeks, things haven't been nearly as smooth in the backfield. As a result, some changes are being made as the team heads into a Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be the team's starting running back on Sunday.
Dave Ziegler on the Challenges of the NFL Trade Deadline
This season's NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, and the Las Vegas Raiders could very well be among the teams that choose to play a significant role in the event. That, of course, will come down to the decisions of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who already showed this past off-season that he's willing to make big moves in what has been just his first year at the helm.
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
No word on when DK Metcalf can play — good Seahawks news vs. what it looked like
No definitive word on when DK Metcalf can play again. That’s still better than what his knee injury looked like it might have been. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon it remained unknown when the team’s star receiver will return after he got hurt in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Christopher Smith Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
Georgia's Christopher Smith has been named as a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The prestigious award is given out annually to the best defensive back in college football. If Smith wins the award, he would join Deandre Baker on the list of Georgia players to win the award.
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
