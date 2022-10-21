ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Boise gas prices fall slightly

BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today. Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season. There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.
Mountain lion sighting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
Event Guide for Boise Entrepreneur Week

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Kick Boise Entrepreneur Week off in style at Western Proper in downtown Boise. First chance to grab your VIP Badge, swag bag and food/drink tokens. Opening remarks from Mayor McLean with open networking. Grab a drink and check out their bowling alley.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
