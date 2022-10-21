Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who pays the postage on Idaho absentee ballots?
BOISE, Idaho — Polls are open for early and absentee voting in Idaho. Folks looking to send their absentee ballot back want to know who pays postage on ballots sent back through the mail. Billy writes to The 208, “The mail-in ballots came with a disclaimer that the county...
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Boise gas prices fall slightly
BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today. Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Idaho students support one-time debt relief, blame problem on rising cost of education
BOISE, Idaho — Graduating law school is an investment and one that Erik Guerra fully expects to pay off. However, he is roughly $70,000 in debt after completing three degrees. "It does feel like a lot hanging over my head," Guerra said. "Just gonna have to pay it off."
Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees
BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season. There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.
Mayor outlines Nampa's accomplishments and plans in State of the City Address
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Every time the city of Nampa is ranked No. 1 best-run city by the personal finance site WalletHub, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling feels proud, and a little on edge. Nampa was recognized as such for the sixth year...
Mountain lion sighting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
Idaho Botanical Garden hosts annual Fall Harvest
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Fall Harvest Days festival is currently underway at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and will run all month long. Eric Walle, the Event Director at the Idaho Botanical Garden, said the event runs every Saturday during the month of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
7's HERO: 37-year-old Boise mother facing stage four cancer shares her inspiring journey
BOISE, Idaho — Jenny Giese of Boise was just 37 years old when she discovered a lump in her breast. She had just had her second son and was breastfeeding, so, she was not overly concerned. "The lump went away. We assumed that it was related to breastfeeding, maybe...
Event Guide for Boise Entrepreneur Week
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Kick Boise Entrepreneur Week off in style at Western Proper in downtown Boise. First chance to grab your VIP Badge, swag bag and food/drink tokens. Opening remarks from Mayor McLean with open networking. Grab a drink and check out their bowling alley.
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0