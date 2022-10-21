ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 140

Ordinary American
4d ago

No, Oregon is still going to vote for Drazan and against Kotek. Some can’t vote for a Republican so they’ll vote for Betsy, and that’s just fine. Bottom line, Kotek will lose this race for good reason.

Reply(1)
87
Stephanie Trost
4d ago

Watching tampax go down in flames was a feast to behold. Finally the rein of terror is over. Christine step up to the plate and hit it out of the ball park on day one! Fellow Oregonians now your work is not done. Ever seat up in this election must NOT fall to the left. They can not have this country. It took them 40 year to totally ruin this state. But only 20 months to destroy our country. We can fix this.

Reply(7)
59
mom to mom
3d ago

Bottom line is we all know Kotek is not a great candidate or Betsy. Kind of like when Trump and Biden went at it. Which one did you dislike more was the battle. Biden won only because to many people disliked Trump. Drazen has my vote check. Most of everything she plans to do is what Oregon needs.

Reply(1)
31
Related
KTVL

Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day

Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race

Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system

To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Outsider.com

Oregon’s Poaching Problem Continues With Tragic Death of Wolf

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is dealing with an increasing poaching problem in the state. The latest offense is the tragic killing of OR-88, the breeding female gray wolf of the Lookout Mountain Pack. This is the fifth illegal killing of this species in Oregon this year. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition is offering an $11,500 reward for information that would lead to an arrest in the case of OR-88’s killing.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Measure 114 is first gun control initiative in two decades

Firearms training and ammo magazine limits are proposed; Oregon Legislature has taken other steps since 2015.Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in the past eight years, including a 2021 law requiring safe storage of firearms and enabling public schools, community colleges and state universities to ban firearms from their grounds. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114...
OREGON STATE
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’

One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.  She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy