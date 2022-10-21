No, Oregon is still going to vote for Drazan and against Kotek. Some can’t vote for a Republican so they’ll vote for Betsy, and that’s just fine. Bottom line, Kotek will lose this race for good reason.
Watching tampax go down in flames was a feast to behold. Finally the rein of terror is over. Christine step up to the plate and hit it out of the ball park on day one! Fellow Oregonians now your work is not done. Ever seat up in this election must NOT fall to the left. They can not have this country. It took them 40 year to totally ruin this state. But only 20 months to destroy our country. We can fix this.
Bottom line is we all know Kotek is not a great candidate or Betsy. Kind of like when Trump and Biden went at it. Which one did you dislike more was the battle. Biden won only because to many people disliked Trump. Drazen has my vote check. Most of everything she plans to do is what Oregon needs.
