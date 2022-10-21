The editorial board endorses U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer for a fifth, six-year term as the senator from New York. Over his two decades in the Senate, Schumer has delivered both money and legislative solutions to Central New York’s people and employers. Most recently, a bill he shepherded through the evenly divided Senate induced Micron Technology Inc. to select a site in suburban Syracuse for a semiconductor factory. If all goes according to plan, Micron’s investment could grow to $100 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO