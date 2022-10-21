ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Test scores show historic Covid setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Editorial endorsement: Reelect Charles Schumer to the U.S. Senate

The editorial board endorses U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer for a fifth, six-year term as the senator from New York. Over his two decades in the Senate, Schumer has delivered both money and legislative solutions to Central New York’s people and employers. Most recently, a bill he shepherded through the evenly divided Senate induced Micron Technology Inc. to select a site in suburban Syracuse for a semiconductor factory. If all goes according to plan, Micron’s investment could grow to $100 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy