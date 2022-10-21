Read full article on original website
Related
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in...
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the municipal building on a recent night in Shelton, a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.”
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
Trump company to begin criminal trial in NY; picking a neutral jury a big task
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a jury of New Yorkers who don’t have a strong opinion about the former president. Manhattan prosecutors say the...
Steve Scalise, Adam Schiff headed to Syracuse to support House candidates
Two of the highest-ranking members of Congress plan to visit Central New York this week to rally support for Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams before the Nov. 8 election. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., will hold a public town hall meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday at a “Breakfast with Brandon”...
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller...
Test scores show historic Covid setbacks for kids across US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
Editorial endorsement: Reelect Charles Schumer to the U.S. Senate
The editorial board endorses U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer for a fifth, six-year term as the senator from New York. Over his two decades in the Senate, Schumer has delivered both money and legislative solutions to Central New York’s people and employers. Most recently, a bill he shepherded through the evenly divided Senate induced Micron Technology Inc. to select a site in suburban Syracuse for a semiconductor factory. If all goes according to plan, Micron’s investment could grow to $100 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0