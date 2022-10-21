ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Proton beam placed at OSF Healthcare’s Cancer Institute

By Demetrios Sanders
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Improving cancer treatment in Central Illinois has taken another step forward.

Thursday, workers lowered a large proton particle accelerator into a concrete vault at OSF Healthcare’s Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction.

The technology will be used to perform proton therapy, which targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues.

Among those that watched the equipment reach its final destination was Washington resident and cancer survivor Charles Martin.

Martin has received proton therapy but was required to travel to Houston for treatment. He said he’s glad others in Central Illinois won’t face the same obstacle.

“I’ve had it and I know that it really works. I haven’t had any trace of cancer in 14 years. So to be here and see it coming to Peoria, that’s great,” Martin said.

Workers on the scene said it could take up to a year for the technology to be completely installed. The crane responsible for moving the accelerator is expected to be dismantled by Saturday.

