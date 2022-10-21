Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
LFA flyweight champion Carlos Mota signs with UFC, faces Cody Durden in Las Vegas
Another LFA champion is headed to the UFC. Current titleholder Carlos Mota has signed with the promotion, stepping in on short notice to replace Kleydson Rodrigues against Cody Durden. The bout takes place Saturday as part of UFC Fight Night 213 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Two people...
Tri-City Herald
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria being finalized for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria have struggled to find opponents – so now they’re matched up. A fight between the two featherweights is being finalized for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A person with knowledge of the matchup Monday confirmed the targeted...
