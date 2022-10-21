Read full article on original website
KEVN
Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s ‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than three years since city and civic leaders began to gather publicly to discuss the issue of homelessness and how it impacts Rapid City. Monday night, those leaders got together at the Main Street fire station to talk-about what can be done.
KEVN
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The spooky season is upon us. Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins. One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.
KEVN
Brief history and activities for National Mole Day 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Mole Day on October 23! But not the cute underground kind of mole. Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number which is 6.02x10^23. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The day was created to foster interest in the chemistry field, and it is celebrated on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.
KEVN
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
KEVN
Oceti Vote event helps Native Americans register to vote
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that. The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote. “There just...
KEVN
B-1 bombers deploy to Guam
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday. The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire. The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.
KEVN
Near average temps for this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any rain and snow that is still sticking around will clear out over the next few hours. There is a small chance for rain and snow in Wyoming tomorrow, but other than that we are going to be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with much of our area expected to drop below freezing. Highs tomorrow will be close to average with upper 40s and lower 50s expected. Highs throughout most of the week will remain in the 50s and lower 60s.
KEVN
Wintry Weather this Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system over the northern plains will bring areas of snow, mainly in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills this morning. 1″ to 3″ of snow will fall in some areas, causing hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds will cause areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KEVN
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several B-1 bombers and crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base have been deployed to the Pacific in another show of force demonstration. According to an Air Force release, this is the second B-1 Lancer deployment to Andersen AFB this year. This deployment involves airmen from the 37th Bomb Squadron.
KEVN
Education report: South Dakota stays above national average
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s education report card shows a slight decline in math and reading scores but the state still trends above the national average. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress was released Monday. “South Dakota relies on a variety of data sources to drive...
KEVN
Fright Fest brings chills, thrills to soccer field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Fright Fest may sound like an event chock full of goblins and ghouls, it’s actually a massive soccer tournament featuring nearly 180 teams from six different states. Ben Burns has more details on this year’s tournament and what it takes to put the operation together.
KEVN
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss provides details on republican lawmakers sharing praise for Rep. Smith, as well as what recreational marijuana and abortion opponents are doing to defeat efforts for legalization.
KEVN
BHSU football team gears up to take on 9th ranked Colorado Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning the first five games of the season the Black Hills State football team has dropped two in a row. The Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back Saturday when they travel to Colorado Mines.
