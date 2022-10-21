Read full article on original website
Western Queens Gazette
October 23, 2022
Resorts World New York City Announces Opening of HeartShare’s ArtShare Exhibit at its Famed Red Wall Art Gallery
Resorts World New York City announced today a new exhibit at its famed Red Wall Art Gallery, featuring 55 new and previous works by artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). They’re all part of HeartShare’s ArtShare program, created in 2009 to introduce artists and artisans with I/DD to a variety of media that inspire beautiful and meaningful expression through an artist-in-residence program and museum partnerships. The artwork will be on display throughout the month of October.
