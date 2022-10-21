ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]

The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
RICHLAND, WA
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van

The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
KENNEWICK, WA
Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Cable Bridge Crash

A medical emergency behind the wheel is what led to a late Thursday afternoon crash on the Cable Bridge, according to the State Patrol. Around 3:39 PM, according to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving his truck southbound across the bridge, which is considered part of State Route 397.
PASCO, WA
Yes, You Can Burn Tumbleweeds in Tri-Cities But Only Under These Conditions

If you’ve lived in Tri-Cities for any length of time, then you’ve likely run over a tumbleweed or two on the highway or have had piles of them in your yard after a windstorm, they’re just a part of life in our area. It’s not surprising, in both Benton and Franklin County, the homeowner is REQUIRED to remove and dispose of these annoying rolling weeds, but just how are you to do it?
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Beloved Retired Kennewick K-9 Axel Passes Away

He retired in 2019 along with his handler, but K-9 Axel remained one of the favorite Kennewick Police K-9 officers. Now, one of the area's most famous "fur missiles" has crossed the Rainbow Bridge as many refer to the passing of a dog. Axel passes away last week. The Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location

In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
KENNEWICK, WA
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?

For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
PENDLETON, OR
I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]

When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday

Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP

Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland. There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks. The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP. Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing...
RICHLAND, WA
