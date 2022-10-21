Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm. Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard. The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
My Cheap Wedding at the Kennewick Public Library Remains One of My Best Decisions
I'm celebrating seven years of marital bliss with my amazing wife. It's hard to believe that much time has passed already but considering how much the world has changed since 2015, it certainly has been a while. You often hear people talk about their dream wedding; maybe it's a destination...
Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift
It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology. The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]
The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
Savage Weather System Shuts Down Popular Walla Walla Balloon Event
If you had plans to be in Walla Walla for this weekend's hot air balloon festival, you'll have to wait till next year. The 46th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede was cancelled due to rain and wind in the region. All the fun was scheduled to take place this weekend,...
Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Cable Bridge Crash
A medical emergency behind the wheel is what led to a late Thursday afternoon crash on the Cable Bridge, according to the State Patrol. Around 3:39 PM, according to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving his truck southbound across the bridge, which is considered part of State Route 397.
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
Kennewick Man Arrested, Charged with Luring and Child Molestation
Kennewick Police have arrested a suspect accused of attempting to lure a girl into his vehicle. On Friday, Police found the driver of the light blue mini-van, 28-year old Devin Katsel of Kennewick. At about 2 pm, Katsel was located in the 3300 block of West Kennewick Avenue. The suspect...
Yes, You Can Burn Tumbleweeds in Tri-Cities But Only Under These Conditions
If you’ve lived in Tri-Cities for any length of time, then you’ve likely run over a tumbleweed or two on the highway or have had piles of them in your yard after a windstorm, they’re just a part of life in our area. It’s not surprising, in both Benton and Franklin County, the homeowner is REQUIRED to remove and dispose of these annoying rolling weeds, but just how are you to do it?
Beloved Retired Kennewick K-9 Axel Passes Away
He retired in 2019 along with his handler, but K-9 Axel remained one of the favorite Kennewick Police K-9 officers. Now, one of the area's most famous "fur missiles" has crossed the Rainbow Bridge as many refer to the passing of a dog. Axel passes away last week. The Kennewick...
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]
When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday
Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time. These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area. Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead.
Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP
Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland. There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks. The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP. Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing...
