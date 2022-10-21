Read full article on original website
McPherson Public Schools names Teachers of the Year
McPherson Public Schools has announced their 2022 teachers of the year.
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
KWCH.com
Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism, drought persists
KU looks to newcomers to fill voids from title team. Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident. New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is...
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 24 Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in cybersecurity. October is Cybersecurity Month. MONDAY: Developer II | Novacoast | Wichita | $45,000 - $65,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12269339 | Qualifications: •Python (minimum 1 year experience) • Consuming REST APIs •Unit testing and integration test frameworks •HTML/CSS and JavaScript | Novacoast has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KWCH.com
Fact Check: Derek Schmidt’s ‘Back the Blue’ ad campaign
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the lead-up to the Midterm elections, a growing theme from Republicans is a focus on crime. A number of ads from Kansas gubernatorial candidate AG Derek Schmidt’s campaign have attacked Governor Laura Kelly’s record and relationship with police. The ad we’re looking into...
KAKE TV
‘I do hope that it is something that makes an impression on them’ | Wichita State holds 10th annual STEM workshop for middle school girls
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State University hosted its 10th annual “Expanding Your Horizons” workshop Saturday. The one-day event is meant to expose middle school girls in Kansas to careers in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Students were able to participate in hands-on activities and panels with women leaders in the field.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
hppr.org
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about the effect of...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
KWCH.com
Early in-person voting underway ahead of Nov. 8 election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early in-person voting began Monday in Sedgwick County, two weeks and one day out from the midterm general election. Despite the rain, early voters turned out at the Sedgwick County Election Office in downtown Wichita. Early voting at the election office is an option from 8...
WIBW
Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state. The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23. KFS indicated that T-95 completed...
Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt pledged Saturday to block any requirement that Kansas children be immunized from COVID-19 before attending school. The pledge is a response to Thursday’s widely misunderstood vote by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, which endorsed COVID-19 vaccines for kids and adults. “The choice to give […] The post Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Early in-person voting begins in Sedgwick County
Early voting in-person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office starting Monday, Oct. 24.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into Colorado. Groundwater […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Salina, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
