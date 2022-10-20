ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: New reports in Carmen Ramirez death, plea deal in $1M embezzlement case, more

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Reports released in county supervisor's death

VENTURA COUNTY — Investigation and other reports concerning the August death of Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez have been released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The agency determines cause and manner of death when someone dies unexpectedly or in unusual or suspicious circumstances. As is routine, the documents include results of an autopsy and toxicology tests as well as a narrative report from an investigator.

Ramirez, 73, died on the evening of Aug. 12 when she was struck by a large pickup while walking across an intersection in downtown Oxnard to attend a concert at Heritage Square.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt force head and thoracic injuries. The manner was accidental.

Investigators were told she had no history of alcohol, tobacco or drug use. Toxicology reports found the same: No alcohol or other substances were detected in her blood.

An investigator's narrative report, which included summaries of discussions with Oxnard Police Department officers and emergency medical personnel, clarified that the man driving the 2020 GMC 2500 claimed to be impacted by the setting sun.

"The operator of the truck stated the sun was in his eyes and he did not see her," the report says. Ramirez had been struck around 6:40 p.m. at an intersection with a four-way stop sign while she was in a clearly marked crosswalk. The driver had stopped at the intersection before proceeding across it, hitting her.

The incident took place at the intersection of A and Seventh streets.

The MEO's report also said the driver was deaf, although there is no indication that played a part in the accident. Instead, "there was a language barrier with the officers on scene," the document notes. There was no suspicion of impairment.

The driver, who has been identified by Oxnard police as a 38-year-old Oxnard resident, had not been cited or arrested as of Thursday, police authorities said. The Star has not named him as he has not been accused of a crime.

The case remains under investigation, police officials said.

Ramirez's sudden death stunned the community. In the wake of her passing, accolades from residents and colleagues alike praised a career focused on environmental justice and helping underserved communities.

Her District 5 supervisorial seat was filled in early October by Vianey Lopez, a former Oxnard City Council member, through a gubernatorial appointment.

Thousand Oaks embezzlement case reaches plea deal

THOUSAND OAKS — The office manager of a Conejo Valley real estate firm reached a plea deal Wednesday for embezzling over $1 million from the company, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Dana Hiscock Vines, 60, of Thousand Oaks, pleaded guilty to nine counts of grand theft and admitted to special enhancements.

Vines worked as the office manager at Aviara Real Estate. From 2007 to 2020, she used company money to cover personal credit card debt, bonuses and health insurance benefits for herself and her family. The amount embezzled totaled approximately $1.12 million.

Senior Deputy DA Marc Leventhal said Vines indicated she had roughly $800,000 she could pay back in restitution ahead of her sentencing. If she pays back the money, she would receive one year in county jail and four years probation in addition to owing the remaining restitution, according to Leventhal.

Vines is currently scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Jan. 5 in room 23 of Ventura County Superior Court. If she does not fulfill her end of the plea deal, she could face up to 14 years in prison for the charges.

$50K reward offered in 1994 Santa Paula murder case

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a 1994 murder case out of Santa Paula.

The victim was Eric Velasquez, 21, who was shot during a confrontation outside an apartment complex in the city.

Anyone with information about Velasquez's death can contact Santa Paula Police Department Detective Shawn Virani at 805-525-4474. Velasquez's family is also offering a $1,000 reward for information on the case.

Prescription fraud suspect charged

VENTURA COUNTY — A Glendale man has been charged with more than 20 felonies in an alleged prescription forgery case investigated by local detectives and federal agents.

The probe launched in July when patrol deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Moorpark station responded to a pharmacy after a suspect bought a "large quantity" of an opiate medication using a forged prescription, authorities said. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Moorpark.

Moorpark detectives identified the 40-year-old Glendale resident as the suspected. They also sought assistance from detectives with the pharmaceutical crimes unit, with those investigators calling in agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Together, investigators found the suspect had allegedly committed similar crimes at multiple Ventura County locations and likely around Southern California.

On Oct. 13, detectives conducted a warrant search at the man's Glendale home and reportedly found evidence linking him to the crimes. He was arrested without incident.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office subsequently charged him with 21 felony counts. Charges include obtaining prescription drugs through fraud, identity theft and commercial burglary.

The man pleaded not guilty to all charges in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday, court records show. He remained in county jail as of Thursday with bail set at $300,000.

Home burglary warning for T.O.

THOUSAND OAKS — Ventura County Sheriff's officials issued a warning this week about a possible seasonal uptick in home burglaries in the Thousand Oaks area by so-called South American Theft Groups.

Since 2018, investigators have noticed an increase in such crimes between October and March. The burglary crews typically target homes that back up to open spaces including golf courses and hiking trails.

Most of the crimes take place between 6-10 p.m., according to the agency, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

"This increase in residential burglaries is directly related to an influx of transnational criminals commonly referred to by law enforcement as South American Theft Group members," officials said in a release.

Authorities recommend locking all doors and windows before going out, having alarm systems, leaving lights and TVs on indoors and storing valuables in a safe deposit box, as home safes have been targeted by the crews.

You can report suspicious individuals or vehicles to the sheriff's dispatch center at 805-654-9511.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

Kat
4d ago

Still under investigation??? I guess OPD is not busy enough and needs to find something that’s not there?? Unreal!! All citizens are important. Let people Rest In Peace please!!!

