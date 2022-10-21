Read full article on original website
MSP: man injured in serious highway crash
A 30-year-old man from Holland suffered a head injury after hitting a tree, according to MSP troopers.
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
Woman in critical condition, man hurt after crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning with one passenger in critical condition, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, was a suspected vehicle in a separate hit and run accident that occurred earlier in the night.
nbc25news.com
Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Police investigate shooting in Allendale Township that left 1 injured
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are actively looking for suspects they believe were involved in a shooting Sunday morning that left at least one person injured. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were patrolling the area near...
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
Two reported shot in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police responded to a report of two people injured by gunshots in Muskegon Heights on Monday, Oct. 24. Muskegon Heights police responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. Police reported that a man and woman were shot. The extent...
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after driver runs red light, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was injured Friday, Oct. 21, when he was struck by a car on eastbound business I-196 at 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township. The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old Zeeland man, was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
927thevan.com
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
Fremont Police Chief says no charges to be filed after Cirigliano family member left behind
FREMONT, Michigan — After days of searching, the Fremont Police Department says the case of the Cirigliano family is complete. The family of four disappeared last week, and authorities made contact with the family over the weekend. Chief Tim Rodwell says his focus was getting the word out to...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
