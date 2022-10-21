ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Two reported shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police responded to a report of two people injured by gunshots in Muskegon Heights on Monday, Oct. 24. Muskegon Heights police responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. Police reported that a man and woman were shot. The extent...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
