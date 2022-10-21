LSU football RB Armoni Goodwin to play vs. Ole Miss after 'amazing' hamstring surgery

BATON ROUGE — LSU football running back Armoni Goodwin, who has been out the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, will be available to play in LSU's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS), according to coach Brian Kelly on Thursday.

Goodwin practiced "well" this week after missing the past three weeks with the injury. Kelly added that his return was in large part thanks to "an amazing procedure" from LSU's medical staff.

"For them to do a surgical repair on a hamstring and for him to be available to play, I think our medical team did an incredible job here," Kelly said.

Goodwin was playing well before suffering the injury in Week 4 against New Mexico. He has 199 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season.

He now rejoins an LSU backfield that's improved its production in recent weeks. Josh Williams rushed for a career-high 106 yards against Florida and John Emery Jr. has scored touchdowns in two of the past three weeks.

Getting Harold Perkins on the field

Perkins, the freshman phenom who is tied for fourth on the team in total tackles and tied for third in sacks, only played nine snaps the last time LSU played a spread offense in Week 6 against Tennessee.

But this week against coach Lane Kiffin's open attack, Kelly doesn't plan on deploying the same strategy.

"He's clearly a guy that (defensive coordinator Matt) House and I feel needs to be on the field," Kelly said. "And you'll see his play, in terms of snap counts, go up because this is a team that likes to attack the perimeter and we need to get guys on the field who can run and he certainly can."

Kelly added that LSU will need to be "creative" in how it deploys Perkins. Kelly and the staff don't believe that he has the mental capacity to make reads as an inside linebacker or that he should play in place of BJ Ojulari often on the edge.

"We feel like, like many of you, that we've got to get him on the field in some fashion," Kelly said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.