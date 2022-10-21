ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US border encounters top 2 million in fiscal year 2022

US border authorities encountered more than 2 million migrants, some of whom repeatedly tried to cross the border, in fiscal year 2022, according to newly released US Customs and Border Protection data. The new data shows a marked increased from fiscal year 2021 when there were more than 1.7 million...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Passengers in fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes are 'crime victims,' US judge says

A US judge in Texas ruled on Friday that people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally considered "crime victims," a designation that will determine what remedies should be imposed. In December, some crash victims' relatives said the US Justice Department violated their legal rights when it struck...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy