Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Bailey Zappe Energizes Patriots, But New England Trails Bears at Halftime, 20-14
From fog to ... frenzy to ... sure enough, the return of Zappe Hour. The New England Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind the Chicago Bears, 10-0, early on Monday Night Football. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of quarterback Mac Jones was a flop.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset
With 2021 starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back under center, the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss with a 23-21 upset win and a crucial boost in the NFC East standings. The Commanders entered Sunday's game at FedEx Field against the Packers with uncertainty surrounding the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Terry McLaurin Praised by Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘A Reason We Paid This Guy’
Through the first six games of the season, the Washington Commanders' offense had often been nearly nonexistent. Additionally, the usage of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had been concerning. That changed on Sunday in Washington's 23-21 upset of Green Bay. Taylor Heinicke got the start with starter Carson Wentz out...
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff. Dak Prescott...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs’ Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Of all 32 NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the busiest offseasons throughout the league. That usually would lead to higher expectations than the year before, but not in this case. After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and rebuilding multiple position groups on offense and defense, this was viewed by many as a "soft reset" year for Kansas City.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars Trade Robinson: 3 Observation As Etienne Takes Over Backfield
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the latest in a long line of trades on Monday evening, this time reportedly trading third-year running back and former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the Jets.According...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bill Belichick a Symbol of Bears Fans Frustration
It's true the Bears once considered Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position. They had better plans at the time, though: Hire Dave McGinnis, instead, then botch the hiring, get totally embarrassed, make Ted Phillips go explain Michael McCaskey's screw-up to the media and hire Dick Jauron. This was...
Raleigh News & Observer
After Breakthrough Outing, Seahawks Seeking Defensive Consistency Facing Chargers
RENTON, Wash. - Following weeks of subpar play on the defensive side of the football, the Seahawks took a positive step forward in a Week 6 home victory over the Cardinals, limiting their NFC West foe to a single field goal on offense. Entering the game yielding nearly 31 points...
Raleigh News & Observer
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
Raleigh News & Observer
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights
It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions’ Week 7 Studs and Duds
Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday. After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough. Each of the Lions’ final four...
Raleigh News & Observer
Painful Loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders
LAS VEGAS - It was a painful loss, literally, for the Houston Texans at the Las Vegas Raiders. Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday's road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.
Raleigh News & Observer
McDaniels: ‘We Expected the Game to Come Down to the Fourth Quarter’
It seemed as though the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans was once again going to be a close battle down to the end. A 21-0 fourth quarter, however, would display a hungry Raiders team that hasn't really been seen yet this season -- at least not one that has been able to dominate for an entire fourth quarter.
Raleigh News & Observer
PJ Walker outduels Tom Brady as Panthers stun Bucs, move to 2-0 in NFC South division
Starting consecutive games for the first time in his career, PJ Walker never dreamed he’d quarterback opposite Tom Brady, never mind take a one-score lead into halftime against the all-time great. But Walker rose to the challenge, tossing as many touchdowns in the first half (one) as he had...
Comments / 0