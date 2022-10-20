Read full article on original website
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
newhavenarts.org
"Lady Steelers" Chart A Course To National Cheer Championship
Members of the New Haven Steelers Varsity Cheer and Dance Team. Lucy Gellman Photo. A New Haven dance and cheer family has made history in its first year of existence. Now, it’s trying to raise the funds to get to a championship halfway across the country—and represent New Haven on a national stage.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
iheart.com
Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers
On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford
I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sgt. Hamzy's procession leaves Terryville en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
