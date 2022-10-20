I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO