ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newhavenarts.org

"Lady Steelers" Chart A Course To National Cheer Championship

Members of the New Haven Steelers Varsity Cheer and Dance Team. Lucy Gellman Photo. A New Haven dance and cheer family has made history in its first year of existence. Now, it’s trying to raise the funds to get to a championship halfway across the country—and represent New Haven on a national stage.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers

On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
Sports Radio 940

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy