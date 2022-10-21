Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County girl missing after leaving home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend. Officials say 13-year-old Harmony was last seen Saturday near her home on Providence Point in Lithonia. The missing girl is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of 120 pounds....
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The family of Travis Council said...
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
Jury deliberations to resume Tuesday in Sheriff Victor Hill trial
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jurors will return to the federal courthouse again Tuesday morning to resume deliberations in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Hill faces charges that he violated the Constitutional rights of seven pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the jail for hours at a time.
Minor injuries after car, tanker carrying liquid nitrogen collide in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. - A busy Gwinnett County intersection was shut for a time Monday afternoon after a crash involving a tanker carrying liquid nitrogen. It happened near the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The Suwanee Police Department says a car and that tractor-trailer got into an accident.
Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested after chase
Brookhaven police released dash cam video of a murder suspect leading officers on a chase during busy rush hour traffic. The man was wanted for a Pennsylvania murder, police say.
One of Coweta County's most wanted now behind bars
Authorities say Jeremy Head had been on the run for over a year. He was taken down by a police K-9 officer on Oct. 21.
One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
65-year-old woman stabbed by partner during SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta's homicide investigators have arrested the man wanted for the murder of a woman found stabbed after a SWAT standoff Friday night in Northwest Atlanta. 70-year-old Curtis Lilly was apprehended at the scene. Investigators established probable cause and arrest warrants for Lilly through Fulton County. A neighbor of...
Suspect at-large in Saturday shooting at Coca-Cola Roxy
ATLANTA - Cobb County police officers are still searching for the suspect who fired shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Saturday morning. Police arrived at the business around 10:28 a.m. that morning to find several shattered windows on the front doors. No one was injured, according to the...
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Man, 19, killed after exchanging shots with 18-year-old, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said an 18-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a 19-year-old man, killing him on Friday afternoon. Police did not identify the men or what led to the shooting but said the 19-year-old involved in the incident was died after police went to Gaines School Road at around 4:55 p.m.
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
