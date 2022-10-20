Read full article on original website
Related
'A loss is a loss': Browns defense not satisfied with performance vs. Ravens
BALTIMORE — There's something to be said about what the Browns defense did in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe it says more about what that defense has done for the first six games of the season than the game itself, but it says something. The Browns didn't allow the Ravens to burn them for a bunch of big plays. They didn't let quarterback Lamar Jackson turn the game into his latest highlight reel. ...
The Top Week 7 NFL Storylines: Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and Justin Herbert
With the final whistle blown on last evening’s edition of Monday Night Football, the seventh week of NFL action is wrapped up. While we can’t get to everything — like the lack of winning teams in the league this season — here are four of the top Week 7 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a slow-motion look at the only interesting moment from Thursday Night Football.)
Bowl projections: Oregon squarely in College Football Playoff conversation after UCLA win
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
SEC hot seat rankings: Bryan Harsin is at top, but where does Jimbo Fisher rank?
Bryan Harsin has been in possession of the hot seat for so long, he might have to pay property tax. Auburn's second-year coach is 9-11 at a school that fired the previous coach despite eight consecutive winning seasons. ...
Comments / 0