Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm. Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard. The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
Gun Shots Fired at Downtown Kennewick Bar Brawl
A fight at a downtown Kennewick bar led to shots being fired and the suspect being arrested early this Saturday morning. Kennewick police say they first got reports of a shooting happening downtown Kennewick at 6 S Cascade Street. That is the location of the Sports Page Bar, a popular hangout on weekends in the Tri-Cities. Police say a fight started between the men and escalated until at least 1 man pulled a gun and shot at another in the bar. More than one weapon could have been fired because police specifically say it "escalated in weapon(s) being brandished."
