KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab
Clouds and a reinforcing shot of cooler air are in the forecast, as a few weak weather systems sideswipe our area through the Pacific Northwest. No good chances of rain or snow are in the forecast through at least Friday. There is some uncertainty for the weekend, although it also looks fairly quiet. -Jeff.
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab today in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
Early voting open in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is now underway in Nevada. Here in Washoe County, there are 20 voting locations. Locations include local libraries and the Registrar of Voters Office. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just like in the primary, you’ll be able to vote...
Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican challengers Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo hold leads in the races for Senate and governor, and new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll of 550 likely voters taken Thursday shows Laxalt with a two-point edge over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. 48 percent of respondents backed the former attorney general, while 46 percent supported the incumbent.
Nevada Police Union endorses Joe Lombardo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Joe Lombardo as the state’s next governor. It comes less than a week after they handed Sisolak a vote of no confidence over concerns of pay inequity and poor working conditions. “Our membership has lost confidence in Governor Sisolak...
