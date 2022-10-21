Read full article on original website
Bailey Zappe Energizes Patriots, But New England Trails Bears at Halftime, 20-14
From fog to ... frenzy to ... sure enough, the return of Zappe Hour. The New England Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind the Chicago Bears, 10-0, early on Monday Night Football. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of quarterback Mac Jones was a flop.
A team that isn’t tanking: What we learned from the Panthers’ win against Tom Brady, Bucs
Listen to the oblivion the Carolina Panthers sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into after winning 21-3 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. “We are going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity? It’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “We are going to see what we have going forward. See how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better.
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff. Dak Prescott...
McDaniels: ‘We Expected the Game to Come Down to the Fourth Quarter’
It seemed as though the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans was once again going to be a close battle down to the end. A 21-0 fourth quarter, however, would display a hungry Raiders team that hasn't really been seen yet this season -- at least not one that has been able to dominate for an entire fourth quarter.
Painful Loss: Texans’ Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Kenyon Green Injured at Raiders
LAS VEGAS - It was a painful loss, literally, for the Houston Texans at the Las Vegas Raiders. Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday's road game at Allegiant Stadium due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter of a 38-20 defeat. He is expected to undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage sustained, per a league source.
After Breakthrough Outing, Seahawks Seeking Defensive Consistency Facing Chargers
RENTON, Wash. - Following weeks of subpar play on the defensive side of the football, the Seahawks took a positive step forward in a Week 6 home victory over the Cardinals, limiting their NFC West foe to a single field goal on offense. Entering the game yielding nearly 31 points...
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
Lions’ Week 7 Studs and Duds
Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday. After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough. Each of the Lions’ final four...
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup Against Falcons
CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Falcons on Sunday and improve to 4-3, they're going to have to do it without key pieces on defense. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is officially inactive. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) is also out. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan...
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers. The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3. The Bengals defeated...
Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights
It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
Panthers report card: How Carolina ran over the Bucs with a McCaffrey-less RB rotation
The Carolina Panthers had just lost a challenge. Instead of returning to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense with a first down off an explosive play, the Panthers’ offense was faced with a second-and-10 situation at its own 23-yard line with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Amid McCaffrey trade noise, Panthers defense preps for Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense
Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb remembers his first Tom Brady moment. “It was with the New York Giants in 2009,” Holcomb said. “So I am familiar. I have played him it seems like just about every year I’ve been in the league.”. Brady was a 10th-year veteran...
Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, out with a back injury. The other noteworthy development from the inactive list is the absence of cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou.
PJ Walker outduels Tom Brady as Panthers stun Bucs, move to 2-0 in NFC South division
Starting consecutive games for the first time in his career, PJ Walker never dreamed he’d quarterback opposite Tom Brady, never mind take a one-score lead into halftime against the all-time great. But Walker rose to the challenge, tossing as many touchdowns in the first half (one) as he had...
