Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
kotatv.com
Education report: South Dakota stays above national average
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s education report card shows a slight decline in math and reading scores but the state still trends above the national average. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress was released Monday. “South Dakota relies on a variety of data sources to drive...
kotatv.com
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
kotatv.com
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several B-1 bombers and crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base have been deployed to the Pacific in another show of force demonstration. According to an Air Force release, this is the second B-1 Lancer deployment to Andersen AFB this year. This deployment involves airmen from the 37th Bomb Squadron.
kotatv.com
Abortion opponents officially launch “Life Defense Fund”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Almost as soon as the November general election wraps up, work will be underway for another electoral cause. “Dakotans for Health” has a proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to put on the ballot in 2024, that would effectively legalize abortion through the second trimester. If passed, it would overturn a number of South Dakota’s existing laws regulating abortion, including the “trigger law” currently in place, and a ban on public funding for abortions.
kotatv.com
Johnson, Duprel stake out position on social issues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) hosted the only debate of this election cycle for South Dakota’s lone House seat Thursday. That debate, between incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson of Mitchell and Libertarian Collin Duprel of Sturgis, allowed both candidates a chance to differentiate themselves for voters, particularly on social issues.
kotatv.com
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss provides details on republican lawmakers sharing praise for Rep. Smith, as well as what recreational marijuana and abortion opponents are doing to defeat efforts for legalization.
Comments / 0