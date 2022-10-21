ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MoAtA_0ih3wNJD00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect has been taken into custody following an investigation into a possible abduction in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of someone brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

A suspect is now in custody. Police say the individuals involved in the incident knew each other.

Police also added that there is no threat to the community.

No further information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. Hampton Roads Workforce Council hosting fall career fair …. Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. WAVY News 10. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial begins for one of three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old's beating death

Https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating …. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial begins for one of three suspects in fatal shooting …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Newport News Police Department hosts ‘Chief’s Forum...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns

A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN. Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered …. A Navy master at arms from...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Teen shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers

The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes

According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy