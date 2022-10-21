Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect has been taken into custody following an investigation into a possible abduction in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of someone brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

A suspect is now in custody. Police say the individuals involved in the incident knew each other.

Police also added that there is no threat to the community.

No further information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

