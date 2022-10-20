ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA

When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
MILTON, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Developer breaks ground on 279-apartment community in LaGrange

Atlanta-based multifamily investor Vista Residential Partners broke ground on the development of the Creekview Vista community in LaGrange. Situated on 36 acres at 1705 Hamilton Road, the 279-unit complex will be part of a larger master-planned community, which will include single-family homes on an adjacent parcel and restaurant and retail space at the entrance.
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?

There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
DeanLand

This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek

Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
DALLAS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board candidate denies school tax exemption claim

Two Republican legislators from Cobb are accusing a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Cobb Board of Education of improperly claiming a senior exemption from school taxes. State Reps. Ginny Ehrhart of West Cobb and John Carson of Northeast Cobb are alleging that Catherine Pozniak is violating state law for claiming a homestead exemption from paying school property taxes in 2021.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
WTVM

LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say

DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
DALTON, GA

