FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Developer breaks ground on 279-apartment community in LaGrange
Atlanta-based multifamily investor Vista Residential Partners broke ground on the development of the Creekview Vista community in LaGrange. Situated on 36 acres at 1705 Hamilton Road, the 279-unit complex will be part of a larger master-planned community, which will include single-family homes on an adjacent parcel and restaurant and retail space at the entrance.
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
Rivian opponents sue to halt excavation work on Georgia EV plant site
Residents near the future $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant sued Friday to try to stop grading work on the property, alleging the site isn’t properly zoned and that local officials are turning a blind eye.
Newnan Times-Herald
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis
Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system. This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek
Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Owners of beloved Canton restaurant damaged by fire ask for prayers so that they can reopen soon
CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that badly damaged a well-known Canton restaurant. Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q's Canton location remains temporarily closed, as the owners figure out their next steps. Owner and operator, Reyes Morales, said he got a...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
The Citizen Online
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school board candidate denies school tax exemption claim
Two Republican legislators from Cobb are accusing a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Cobb Board of Education of improperly claiming a senior exemption from school taxes. State Reps. Ginny Ehrhart of West Cobb and John Carson of Northeast Cobb are alleging that Catherine Pozniak is violating state law for claiming a homestead exemption from paying school property taxes in 2021.
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WTVM
LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
fox5atlanta.com
Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say
DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
Comments / 2