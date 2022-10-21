MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will cross our area on Tuesday. As it moves through, it’ll also push a line of storms across our area that could pack a heavy punch. Damaging wind will be the main threat as the line of storms crosses our area from west to east, but some storms may have hail...and some isolated tornadoes could also spin up. Therefore, our area sits under a Level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe storms.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO