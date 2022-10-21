Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With all the events happening Saturday at the Meridian Fall Festival, there are some winners to announce. Contestants were competing for a $1,000 at the Back Porch Meridian’s Cornhole Tournament. First place winners Josh Glover and Carson Barrett took that prize home. At Bud and...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The streets in downtown Meridian was bustling with events on Saturday the entire family could enjoy ranging from live music musical performances, a cornhole tournaments, and the Bud and Burgers event. Kicking off the jammed pack day was the Back Porch Meridian’s cornhole tournament. “It’s...
WTOK-TV
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Childrens Museum 2nd Annual Boo!seum
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Superheroes, princesses, and silly monsters alike were all invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s 2nd annual Boo!seum. Kids were given an opportunity to hang around the children’s museum for spooky science, festive fall games, creepy-crawly crafts, and glowing dance parties! There were also ghost stories with Mississippi guest author, Dr. Alan Brown.
WDAM-TV
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
WTOK-TV
Chance for severe storms on Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You really can’t get much better weather than we had over the weekend and that will continue to start our week. Monday will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area. Tuesday...
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off another week with nice weather today. Highs are in the lower 80 with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as we go throughout the day. A very small chance of rain is possible this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will cross our area on Tuesday. As it moves through, it’ll also push a line of storms across our area that could pack a heavy punch. Damaging wind will be the main threat as the line of storms crosses our area from west to east, but some storms may have hail...and some isolated tornadoes could also spin up. Therefore, our area sits under a Level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe storms.
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WDAM-TV
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
WTOK-TV
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific. It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.
WDAM-TV
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
breezynews.com
Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
WTOK-TV
GOTW: Meridian wins final home game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat Petal 24-14 in their final home game of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a special day at Ray Stadium as the Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night and the stadium was packed with current and former Meridian Wildcats as they showed support for the team.
WTOK-TV
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County. Sheriff Randy Johnson said it happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding. Johnson said the two people who died were traveling west and collided with a car driven...
Comments / 0