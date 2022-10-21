A visitation for Alice Darlene Kline, age 92, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, October 26th at the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 A.M., also at the church. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Memorials may be given in her memory to the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO