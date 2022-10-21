Read full article on original website
Alice Darlene Kline
A visitation for Alice Darlene Kline, age 92, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, October 26th at the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 A.M., also at the church. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Memorials may be given in her memory to the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
Lloyd Uitermarkt
Funeral Services for Lloyd D. Uitermarkt, 61, of Pella, will be held Wednesday October 26th, at 10:30 am at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday, October 25th from 5-7 pm, also at the Church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Indianola Library Trunk or Treat Next Monday
The annual Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Indianola Public Library takes place one week from today, with city departments offering decorations and treats, and a dinner of hot dogs provided. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the library is thrilled to have kids and families back at the library, and voting on who will win the coveted “Silver Pumpkin Award” between the various city departments decorating their equipment. The Trunk or Treat will be in the library parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30pm on Monday, October 31st.
David Landon Remembered at Career Academy of Pella
The Pella Community School District is honoring the life of a man largely responsible for helping launch the Career Academy of Pella and its renowned welding program. A special plaque dedicated to David Landon was installed just outside of the welding labs Friday afternoon, with family, friends, and colleagues of the late Landon in attendance for the ceremony led by Pella High School Principal Adam Beckel (watch below).
Heal House Trivia Fundraiser in November
Heal House of Indianola and Warren County is hosting a trivia fundraiser night in November, inviting the public to create teams to compete and raise money for Heal House. The event will include teams of 4-6 members, and will have cash prizes, door prizes, a lasagna supper, and a cash bar, with all proceeds going to assist the homeless population in Warren County and beyond. Registration is required by October 28th, and the event will be held on November 5th at St. Thomas Aquinas Church beginning at 6pm. For more information, click below.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-23-2022
Mont Football TD Trifecta as Central Overwhelms Simpson. Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) found the end zone as a receiver, rusher and passer as the Central College football team racked up a season-high 680 yards to outscore Simpson College 49-17 Saturday. Four Dutch players—and nearly a fifth—threw...
Glory Prepares for National Training
The Knoxville Fire Department has a therapy dog Glory. Glory is a female German Shepard the department deploys in crisis situations. The dog operates out of Knoxville but she is used to help around the area in crisis situations. There are a lot of police dogs used to help out,...
Explorer Program Wednesday Night
The Knoxville Fire Department has started an Explorer program. It’s a program to get young people who might be interested in becoming a firefighter or EMS in the future to get hands on experience. There will be an Explorer meeting at the Knoxville Fire Department Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Let’s Talk Pella – Remembering David Landon
Kay Landon and Maggie-Anne Volz discuss a special ceremony and dedication held Friday afternoon at the Career Academy of Pella for husband and father David Landon, who passed away unexpectedly in November of 2021, and was an instrumental part in the renowned welding program at Pella High. Podcast: Play in...
Brenda Easter Retirement Party in November
A retirement party for Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter will be held in November. Easter is retiring after serving in the position for the last eight years, and will be pursuing other passions including serving on several boards and commissions at the state and national level regarding brain injuries, and spreading awareness about CTE. The retirement party will be held on Friday, November 4th from 3-5pm at The Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square.
Dubuque Turns Back Dutch Volleyball Team
The Central College volleyball team gave itself a chance but came up short in a four-set loss Friday night at the University of Dubuque. The Dutch (6-13, 1-5 American Rivers Conference) won the third set and were a point away from winning the second set during a 25-15, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18 loss to the Spartans. (10-14, 4-2 conference).
Airport Groundbreaking Takes Place in Knoxville
The Des Moines Skydivers announced that they broke ground on a brand new hangar at the Knoxville Airport. The club has been skydiving in Winterset the past 30 years. The club plans to move during the off-season and be operational at the new facility in Knoxville at the start of the 2023 season. The target date for starting in Knoxville is April 1st.
Joe and Jensen Finnegan Earn Eagle Scout Award
The Knoxville City Council recognized the efforts of Joe and Jensen Finnegan. The two boys worked at getting their Eagle Scout Award. The boys picked a project that enhanced the city of Knoxville by doing work on the Competine Trail. The project included installing benches and trash cans along the trail. The Finnegan boys worked with Brandon Nemmers, Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director on the project.
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 3014 East Main Street. Among items on the agenda is a discussion on agreement for Lobbying Services for Skinner and Paschke, PLLC 3. There will also be a discussion on the Marion County Building usage proposal at 3014 East Main Street, 104 South 6th Street and 2003 North Lincoln Street.
Pella Christian, Indianola Learn Playoff Destinations
ACGC (7-2) at Underwood (9-0) — Cedar Rapids, Washington (5-4) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-0) Indianola (6-3) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1) – live on 94.3 KNIA. CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lenox (9-0) Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Southeast Warren (9-1) Class 4A Pod D. Webster City (6-3) at Iowa City, Liberty (8-1)
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Mobile Bus is at the Knoxville Public Library
The State Historical Society has brought a mobile bus to Knoxville. The mobile bus is called History on the Move, History 101. There is plenty of history to learn about Iowa’s past from Native Americans who first settled here to an astronaut who flew into space. The bus is filled with items about Iowa.
WeLIFT Partnering with Salvation Army for Mobile Unit Services
WeLIFT Job Search Center is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the new mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave beginning this Monday October 24th. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Mark Howard Named Manager of Nutrition Services at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center has named Mark Howard to the role of Manager of Nutrition Services. He is now responsible for the daily and ongoing functioning of the Nutrition Services department, directing its operations, finances, and employees. Howard was most recently employed at Newton Health Care Center as Food and...
Pella City Council Tables Legal Motion for 813.5 Washington Street
The Pella City Council decided to delay legal action against the property owner of 813.5 Washington Street at their most recent meeting. City Administrator Mike Nardini says the city wants to see the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., ordering him to have the property conform to city code. A representative with the group was at the Pella City Council meeting last week, and was ultimately granted extra time to further prepare for abatement.
