Lillian, AL

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

By Tom Ingram
 4 days ago

LILLIAN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County . BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala.

FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near Blue Angel Parkway. One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Baptist Hospital.

New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer

FHP said they were looking for a Toyota Highlander with damage to the grill and windshield. Investigators believe the vehicle recovered and taken into evidence in Lillian is that SUV. FHP also said they have a “suspect driver” in the case but are “continuing to conduct our thorough investigation to ensure the correct person is held accountable for the fatal crash.”

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

