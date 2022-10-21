Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County . BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala.

FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near Blue Angel Parkway. One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Baptist Hospital.

FHP said they were looking for a Toyota Highlander with damage to the grill and windshield. Investigators believe the vehicle recovered and taken into evidence in Lillian is that SUV. FHP also said they have a “suspect driver” in the case but are “continuing to conduct our thorough investigation to ensure the correct person is held accountable for the fatal crash.”

