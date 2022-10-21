The second “Bluegrass Church” of the year will be at Eaton’s Baptist on Thursday, Oct. 27. A meal starts at 6 p.m., followed by music from a featured band, a message, then a jam session for those who bring their instruments to pick a tune with the pros. The church is at 430 Eatons Church Road, Mocksville. The featured band is Shelton & Williams, a professional bluegrass band from Virginia. Learn more at https://sheltonandwilliams.com/.

