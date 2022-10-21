ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton & Williams to play at Eaton’s ‘Bluegrass Church’ on Oct. 27

The second “Bluegrass Church” of the year will be at Eaton’s Baptist on Thursday, Oct. 27. A meal starts at 6 p.m., followed by music from a featured band, a message, then a jam session for those who bring their instruments to pick a tune with the pros. The church is at 430 Eatons Church Road, Mocksville. The featured band is Shelton & Williams, a professional bluegrass band from Virginia. Learn more at https://sheltonandwilliams.com/.
Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen

The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
Letter to the editor: Vote for Rosalind Baker

Vote Rosalind Baker for District Court Judge. Judge Baker is genuinely devoted to her responsibility to serve. She has the experience, commitment and the education to continue her position as District Court Judge. Please remember to vote for Rosalind Baker. Amy Gholson. Mocksville.

