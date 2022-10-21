Read full article on original website
Thatcher statue attacked again
A STATUE of Margaret Thatcher has been vandalised for a third time in the six months since it was erected. The £300,000 monument in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, which is under CCTV surveillance, has been sprayed with the words ‘Tories out’. The statue, standing atop a...
Is Cowell’s £18m home lacking the X Factor?
RENOWNED for his withering put- downs of contestants on TV talent shows, what must Simon Cowell make of the estate agents tasked with selling the seven-bedroom Wimbledon house he bought for £15 million in 2019?. I can reveal that, despite having had it on the market since late last...
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
Political heavyweight or a body blow for Starmer?
SIR Keir Starmer startles LBC interviewer Nick Ferrari by admitting that, as a schoolboy at Reigate Grammar, he indulged in fisticuffs. ‘Did you ever get a detention?’ asks Ferrari. ‘I did get a detention for fighting,’ admits Starmer. ‘Who did you fight?’ ‘I can’t remember,’ replies Starmer. ‘But they were always around the back of the sheds. There were bits and bobs going on, yeah.’ Should new PM Rishi Sunak don boxing gloves at PMQs tomorrow?
How did utterly deluded ‘Penny Dormant’ ever see herself as a serious contender?
RIGHT to the very end Penny Mordaunt was in denial. It had long been clear to Westminster watchers that she had no chance of acquiring the 100 nominations needed from her fellow MPs to take her into a run-off against Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, but she stubbornly refused to concede.
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
Who’d be Rishi Sunak waking up to the in-tray from hell? But here’s how he can succeed...
IMAGINE waking up as Rishi Sunak this morning. Yes, you are now unexpectedly Prime Minister, thanks to a series of events that unfolded with dizzying speed in recent days. But your fractious parliamentary party has spent weeks or months at one another’s throats, and in the words of one of your own MPs, it has become ungovernable. Your rivals, the Labour Party, are more than 30 points ahead in the polls, increasingly seen by voters as the more competent and trustworthy on every single issue.
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
A new dawn for Britain
RISHI Sunak warned the Tory party it must unite or die - as he prepared to take over from Liz Truss’s chaotic premiership today. The former chancellor will be officially appointed Prime Minister by the King this morning after his predecessor was forced out by her own MPs following the shortest premiership in history.
Top marks! Headmaster who runs his own chippy in line for award
IT’S an unconventional sideline which has seen pupils dub him Mr Chips. By day, Lee Humphreys is the head-teacher of a comprehensive school. But by night, the 44-year-old dons an apron to work in his own fish and chip shop. And his business has now been nominated for Takeaway...
You really CAN have a very big house in the country
DOWNSTAIRS in the drawing room, someone is remembering their scales on the baby grand piano. From outside, shrieks drift up as children launch themselves into the deep, dark lake fringed with ducks and paddleboards. And as you relax in the slipper bath in the master bathroom, beyond the open French...
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
Marked out for greatness by teachers aged just 13
RISHI Sunak’s elevation to the top of British politics comes as little surprise to me. In 2020, shortly after Boris Johnson appointed him Chancellor of the Exchequer, I wrote a book about his life and career. It was clear from the scores of people who contributed that Sunak is...
Mr Sunak mustn’t learn the wrong lesson of the Truss debacle. The Tories are nothing if they’re not a low-tax party
BORIS JOHNSON is often characterised as a man of vaulting ambition. His enemies like to claim he is so driven by ego and self-advancement that he would trample over anyone or anything to get where he wants to be. In the race for the Tory leadership, however, he has shown...
As haunted Truss departs Downing St, how Rishi is planning to avoid the same pitfalls
RISHI Sunak did not mince his words when he met with Tory MPs half an hour after being confirmed as their new leader and Britain’s next Prime Minister. The Conservative Party faces an ‘existential threat’, he said, as he warned they face a stark choice: unite or die.
New PM faces an economy on the brink
THE scale of the economic challenge facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was laid bare yesterday after data showed the UK was likely in recession. The economic downturn worsened in October as output in the manufacturing and services sectors shrank at the fastest pace since January 2021, according to the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from S&P Global.
TV doctor ‘told not to fuss over his killer nurse fears’
A DOCTOR has revealed that hospital managers told him to stop ‘making a fuss’ when he tried to blow the whistle on a nurse accused of killing premature babies. Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who regularly appears on television, said he wished he had been ‘more courageous’ and spoken up about Lucy Letby.
