IMAGINE waking up as Rishi Sunak this morning. Yes, you are now unexpectedly Prime Minister, thanks to a series of events that unfolded with dizzying speed in recent days. But your fractious parliamentary party has spent weeks or months at one another’s throats, and in the words of one of your own MPs, it has become ungovernable. Your rivals, the Labour Party, are more than 30 points ahead in the polls, increasingly seen by voters as the more competent and trustworthy on every single issue.

2 HOURS AGO