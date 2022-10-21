Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
KATU.com
Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space
PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
KATU.com
Vancouver holds online listening session for proposed 'Safe Stay' homeless community
Vancouver residents have another chance to weigh in on a proposed "Safe Stay" site for the homeless. Another online listening session is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. People don't need to register in advance, however, it is encouraged. If you can’t make it to the listening session, you...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools has Head Start vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has vacancies for its Head Start program for low-income families. The preschool helps young children prepare for kindergarten by building social competence and developing school readiness skills. "I know that when it comes to the goal of raising compassionate, inclusive and understanding children,...
KATU.com
Portland community groups voice optimism and concerns around camping ban proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is bringing several proposals related to Portland's homeless crisis to the city council this week, including a ban on unsanctioned camping that would direct people to new, designated sites with better access to services. Before this announcement, the group We Heart Portland spent...
KATU.com
Missing Camas man found dead in Columbia River Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A missing man has been found dead in the Columbia River Gorge. Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, went running on the Pacific Crest Trail on Friday morning. Deputies say his wife called the Hood River County Sheriff's Office after she lost contact with him. She...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained
CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
KATU.com
Firefighters work to contain 2-alarm fire in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a building that used to house a restaurant in Hillsboro overnight Sunday. Several people started calling 911 at about 10 p.m. Sunday to report 10-foot-tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from a business on Southeast Oak Street, off Baseline Road.
KATU.com
Rape survivor asks Oregon Gov. Brown to reclassify attacker before his release from jail
A rape survivor is calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to re-classify her attacker before he's released this December. The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be supervised after his release, but people are concerned about how strict that supervision will be, and where he'll be living. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race
Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
KATU.com
Deputy stabs man several times at Hillsboro hospital during struggle over gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy stabbed a man several times at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to take the deputy’s gun. The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the hospital’s emergency department....
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
KATU.com
EF-0 tornado touches down east of Sandy near Cherryville, tree blown over onto home
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Portland has confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Cherryville and the Terra Villa neighborhood in Clackamas County. Did you see the hail or the tornado? Submit your pictures via our ChimeIn Portal. Officials say around 4:45 p.m.,...
KATU.com
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Portland murder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide investigators arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of murdering a man in Northeast Portland earlier this month. According to Portland Police, 54-year-old James Harris was found dead on the night of October 9 on a property in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
KATU.com
Vancouver Police: Two men pull gun on man walking to work, man shoots back, wounds one
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 4:45 a.m. Monday, Vancouver Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 7300 Block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. As police arrived, a male called 9-1-1 to report that he had shot at two individuals who had pulled a gun on him while walking to work. Officers located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
KATU.com
Fighting against inflation at the grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
KATU.com
Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
KATU.com
High school athletes ink first NIL deals
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
