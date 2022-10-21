Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
mailplus.co.uk
Is Cowell’s £18m home lacking the X Factor?
RENOWNED for his withering put- downs of contestants on TV talent shows, what must Simon Cowell make of the estate agents tasked with selling the seven-bedroom Wimbledon house he bought for £15 million in 2019?. I can reveal that, despite having had it on the market since late last...
mailplus.co.uk
On this day
THE vanishing girls in the hit parade have set an awkward problem for the BBC’s Christmas Top Of The Pops special — a review of the year’s No 1s. Just one reached the top spot, U.S. Country and Western star Tammy Wynette with, ironically, Stand By Your Man. ‘We can’t put on a Christmas show with just one lonely lady. It is supposed to be a sparkling, fun show with lots of glamour,’ says the BBC.
mailplus.co.uk
Political heavyweight or a body blow for Starmer?
SIR Keir Starmer startles LBC interviewer Nick Ferrari by admitting that, as a schoolboy at Reigate Grammar, he indulged in fisticuffs. ‘Did you ever get a detention?’ asks Ferrari. ‘I did get a detention for fighting,’ admits Starmer. ‘Who did you fight?’ ‘I can’t remember,’ replies Starmer. ‘But they were always around the back of the sheds. There were bits and bobs going on, yeah.’ Should new PM Rishi Sunak don boxing gloves at PMQs tomorrow?
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
You really CAN have a very big house in the country
DOWNSTAIRS in the drawing room, someone is remembering their scales on the baby grand piano. From outside, shrieks drift up as children launch themselves into the deep, dark lake fringed with ducks and paddleboards. And as you relax in the slipper bath in the master bathroom, beyond the open French...
mailplus.co.uk
TV doctor ‘told not to fuss over his killer nurse fears’
A DOCTOR has revealed that hospital managers told him to stop ‘making a fuss’ when he tried to blow the whistle on a nurse accused of killing premature babies. Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who regularly appears on television, said he wished he had been ‘more courageous’ and spoken up about Lucy Letby.
mailplus.co.uk
Outraged critics round on The Crown’s callous depiction of Princes’ saddest day
HIS head bowed in unspeakable grief, Prince William walks alongside the Duke of Edinburgh in the procession of mourners behind the coffin of his mother. This is Netflix’s ghoulish staging of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, in scenes that are certain to cause distress to the Royal Family.
mailplus.co.uk
Inspirational rise that torpedoes the Left’s myth that Britain is a racist backwater
THE remarkable journey that has taken Rishi Sunak to Downing Street began not at Southampton General Hospital, where he was born just over 42 years ago, but at a busy roundabout on the A35 roughly half a mile away. Here, opposite a Sainsbury’s Local, you will find a row of...
mailplus.co.uk
Woke Time Lord’s final surprise left us rattled to end
EVEN for a Time Lord, reincarnation is a novelty. David Tennant, incumbent of the Tardis from 2005 to 2010, reappeared at the end of a special 90-minute episode of Doctor Who (BBC1), as Jodie Whittaker bowed out. A blast of golden light, a thunderous roar of sound (after the noisiest...
mailplus.co.uk
Kissing Elvis was like plunging your lips into two soft sweet marshmallows
WITH a wry roll of her eyes, Linda Thompson concedes that she ‘sure knows how to pick men’. She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley — the memory of his kiss remains palpable, even 45 years after his death — and mothered him through the excesses of his addiction.
mailplus.co.uk
U2 Bono’s shock revelation: My cousin is actually my half-brother
ROCK star Bono has revealed that one of his cousins is actually his half-brother. The shock disclosure comes four months after the U2 frontman first revealed he had a sibling, whose parentage had been kept a family secret for decades. Appearing on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in June, Bono...
mailplus.co.uk
Dragons’ Den star found dead at just 36
A Dragon’s Den entrepreneur who secured a £50,000 investment for his candle business has died ‘peacefully at home’ at 36. Drew Cockton, who had quit his high- pressure corporate job to focus on his enterprise, impressed the Dragons on the BBC1 show last year with his honesty about his battles with bipolar disorder.
mailplus.co.uk
Haven’t they grown! Trees that graced William and Kate’s wedding now tower over their estate
WHEN Prince William married Kate, Westminster Abbey was adorned with four tons of foliage, ordered by the couple to bring the flavour of a rural wedding to the imposing Central London venue. Now, 11 years on, they will again be able to enjoy the same field of maples that graced...
mailplus.co.uk
Country life sounds great …until the lights go out
AT 47, outgoing PM Liz Truss is just a little too young to be able to joyfully embrace the ‘new life’ stage of many of my peers who are using their late 50s and 60s as an opportunity to throw their lifestyles up in the air and come down again with something completely new.
Comments / 0