yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go

Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
livingetc.com

How do I make my living room look expensive? Ideas for achieving a luxe scheme without spending a fortune

Not all interiors style hang on a room looking expensive, but regardless of your style of decor, there are tricks to make your space feel elevated that for most people come with throwing money at their home. Getting this balance right is the ultimate interior design hack that will elevate your living room to another level. When designing a living room, certain element are crucial in helping the design come together to help it feel high-end and luxurious, but it needn't mean the furniture and decor has to be expensive.
mailplus.co.uk

You really CAN have a very big house in the country

DOWNSTAIRS in the drawing room, someone is remembering their scales on the baby grand piano. From outside, shrieks drift up as children launch themselves into the deep, dark lake fringed with ducks and paddleboards. And as you relax in the slipper bath in the master bathroom, beyond the open French...
tinyhousetalk.com

‘Quite A Party THOW’ for Family of 5

Are you thinking there’s no way a family of 5 could fit in a tiny house? Well Indigo River Tiny Homes has proved otherwise with their 39′ Homesteader model custom-built for a family that wanted to sleep five people comfortably!. With a gooseneck bedroom for the parents, a...
mailplus.co.uk

Sour grapes for winemaker whose blunder ruined £500,000 vintage

A WINEMAKER has lost an unfair dismissal claim after his ‘monumental cock-up’ cost a Sussex vineyard £500,000. Jonathan Medard took the Rathfinny Wine Estate to a hearing after he was sacked over a serious problem with the estate’s 2017 Classic Cuvee Vintage. The London South tribunal...
mailplus.co.uk

Never mind the dog, blame the husband!

OUR working cocker spaniel, Alfie, was a real character. His least favourite day was when my wife and I did the housework. Alfie used to bark at the vacuum cleaner, then run away. Once the vacuum cleaner was switched off, he became very brave and jumped around it to show he wasn’t in the least bit frightened of it.
CONTEMPORIST

All Black Wood Siding Creates A Striking Exterior For This New House

Grenier Richards Spensier Architecture, together with interior design firm Studio Findlay, has completed a new house in Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, Quebec, Canada, that has a striking all black metal and wood exterior. Welcoming guests to the home is a simple entryway with a black front door and a minimalist bench. In the...
mailplus.co.uk

Drink lids axed to slash plastic

BURGER King will get rid of lids on soft drinks and milkshakes in restaurants to reduce plastic waste and pollution. The move is intended for meals served inside outlets and is estimated to remove 17million lids from circulation, saving over 30,000kg of plastic each year. The chain’s decision is among...
mailplus.co.uk

Country life sounds great …until the lights go out

AT 47, outgoing PM Liz Truss is just a little too young to be able to joyfully embrace the ‘new life’ stage of many of my peers who are using their late 50s and 60s as an opportunity to throw their lifestyles up in the air and come down again with something completely new.

