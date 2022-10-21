Read full article on original website
Covington Church of the Brethren to hold annual fundraiser
COVINGTON — Join the Covington Church of the Brethren for its annual fundraiser serving homemade chicken and noodles and fresh-from-the-oven baked apple dumplings beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The fundraiser will continue until it is sold out, which is usually well before 5 p.m., according to...
Edison hosts November, December STNA classes
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Local library events and meetings
Job Search Basics: Troy-Miami County Public Library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting Job Search Basics with Barbara Nicodemus from Ohio Means Jobs starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Nicodemus will be discussing the hidden job market and job search tips. Learn about city, county, state, and federal job serching, how to apply to these positions, how to attach requested documents, and various job search engines to assist in organizing your job search. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.
American Red Cross seeks donations before holidays
TROY — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially...
Tipp City Schools starts lunch backpack program
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) has teamed up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The backpack program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school. The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge.
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
WACO welcomes “Take Flight” sculpture
TROY — Representatives from Dungan & Lefevre Law Offices and the National Aviation Heritage Area (NAHA) gathered at WACO Air Museum and Learning Center on Friday, Oct. 21, to welcome artist Clint Hansen’s sculpture “Take Flight” to its new home in front of the museum’s main entrance.
Greenville Art Guild Art Show awards
GREENVILLE — Local artist received awards in Greenville Art Guild People’s Choice Art Show. Earlier in October, the Greenville Art Guild hosted the People’s Choice Art Show at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center at 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road in Greenville. In total, 27 artists submitted 67 works of art for public viewing.
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
CBC blood drives in Miami County
PIQUA – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at any of the following Community Blood Center blood drives in Miami County. • The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood...
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
TMCS basketball registration now open
TIPP CITY — Registration for Tipp-Monroe Community Services’ (TMCS) Recreational Basketball for grades three through 12 is now open and runs through Nov. 18. The cost is $90 for the first child and $80 for each additional child. Residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. The fee for non-residents is $110 for each child.
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
Covington BOE considers indoor track, swimming
COVINGTON — Members of the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education are considering the addition of new indoor track and swimming programs to the district’s athletic department. “I plan on recommending the allowance of indoor track,” district superintendent Dr. Joseph Hoelzle said. “Kids don’t get a...
Free legal documents workshop hosted by TMCS
TIPP CITY — Are you prepared for the unexpected? Find out what legal documents you need to create ahead of time to protect you and your loved ones. Sign up for a free class being offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services and learn more about what documents you need to have.
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Michelle’s story: Leaning on loved ones
Self-discovery part of Dayton woman’s journey. Dayton resident Michelle Davis has hit the two-year mark since her breast cancer diagnosis, and her bright spirit and positive attitude have naturally made her an outspoken advocate. “I constantly tell my family and friends to check themselves, both in the shower and...
