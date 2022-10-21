Read full article on original website
Who’d be Rishi Sunak waking up to the in-tray from hell? But here’s how he can succeed...
IMAGINE waking up as Rishi Sunak this morning. Yes, you are now unexpectedly Prime Minister, thanks to a series of events that unfolded with dizzying speed in recent days. But your fractious parliamentary party has spent weeks or months at one another’s throats, and in the words of one of your own MPs, it has become ungovernable. Your rivals, the Labour Party, are more than 30 points ahead in the polls, increasingly seen by voters as the more competent and trustworthy on every single issue.
How did utterly deluded ‘Penny Dormant’ ever see herself as a serious contender?
RIGHT to the very end Penny Mordaunt was in denial. It had long been clear to Westminster watchers that she had no chance of acquiring the 100 nominations needed from her fellow MPs to take her into a run-off against Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, but she stubbornly refused to concede.
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
Will Xi's Covid plan hijack the global economy?
CHINA’S zero-Covid strategy risks derailing a global economy already battered by inflation and an energy price crunch unleashed by the war in Ukraine. Concerns intensified this week after China’s GDP fell well short of official targets, suggesting the measures are slamming the brakes on growth. GDP grew by...
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
That’s my mamma in charge of Italy now
RIGHT-WING firebrand Giorgia Meloni was yesterday sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister, heading a government drawn from a coalition of conservative parties. Standing beneath crystal chandeliers in a sumptuous chamber of the Quirinal, Italy’s presidential palace in Rome, the 45-year-old Eurosceptic took her oath of office watched by her six-year-old daughter, Ginevra.
New PM faces an economy on the brink
THE scale of the economic challenge facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was laid bare yesterday after data showed the UK was likely in recession. The economic downturn worsened in October as output in the manufacturing and services sectors shrank at the fastest pace since January 2021, according to the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from S&P Global.
Dock strikes spark fears of empty shelves in run-up to Christmas
A FRESH round of strikes at Britain’s biggest ports threatens empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas. Hundreds of dock workers at Liverpool began a two-week strike yesterday in a dispute over pay, which could further disrupt the country’s supply chains. At the same time, industrial action at...
Mr Sunak mustn’t learn the wrong lesson of the Truss debacle. The Tories are nothing if they’re not a low-tax party
BORIS JOHNSON is often characterised as a man of vaulting ambition. His enemies like to claim he is so driven by ego and self-advancement that he would trample over anyone or anything to get where he wants to be. In the race for the Tory leadership, however, he has shown...
London to Edinburgh? Now we’d rather travel by train than plane
RAIL travel is now the most popular way to travel between London and Edinburgh, overtaking flight journeys. The triumph of trains over planes is due in part to a cheaper rail service between the two capitals. Train operator Lumo, with average prices of £37, has been running for a year,...
That’s handy! Dad gets pay chip implant under skin
THERE are few things more frustrating than realising you’ve left your wallet at home after reaching the supermarket checkout. But father-of-two Arnie Szoke has this situation well in hand - he has had a tiny payment chip fitted under his skin. Instead of fumbling around for cards or cash...
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Ukraine needs MORE weapons to defeat Putin’s evil
SINCE October 10, Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have left 40 per cent of it wrecked. Putin cannot win on the battlefront, so he is resorting to terror. His aim is to freeze Ukraine. With every attack, Ukrainians grow angrier and more determined. But the hard truth is...
Energy companies warn households they could be out of power for a few hours this winter… and the Tory Party that they could be out of power for a whole decade
OUR weekly irreverent look at some of the stories that might be breaking over the coming days…. Liz Truss hits back at critics who likened her disastrous premiership to the Titanic’s voyage. Although as she was mocked by a lettuce, it is true that both were ended prematurely by an iceberg.
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
